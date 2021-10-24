Ada: Police arrest 37 residents for confronting officers on duty

Close to 37 residents at Ada are in police custody for attacking a police officer

The residents were preventing some police officers from protecting a company

The arrested residents are to be processed for court

Police have arrested 37 residents of Luhaur and its surrounding communities in Ada district of Greater Accra region.

According to reports, members of the community had a confrontation with the police officials, who were earlier in the community to provide security for Electrochem Company Ltd., which is stepping up measures for salt mining in the enclave.

Reports indicated that the police lost a firearm during the process which led to the arrest of 37 people on Friday.

Ada: Police arrests 37 residents for confronting officers on duty. Photo: Getty Images

The region's assembly member, Isaac Gabenetti, said company representatives and two police officers arrived in the area on Friday morning.

"The community appropriately advised itself that they were going to build a self-defense mechanism against the investor coming into the community."

"He asked the men what their mission was in the community and it seemed that the explanations given to the community were not satisfactory enough."

“During the conversation, a man jumped into the back of the pickup to get his gun,” said Mr Gabenetti.

Apart from the gun, the residents also snatched some gunpowder and a boot of a policeman. After the incident, the police returned to the community and raided various houses and arrested 37 people.

The police are also accused of vandalizing property in some houses.

“They broke people's doors, burnt motorbikes, and broke the screens of some plasma TVs in their rooms. Those who were sick even on their sick beds were thrown out of their rooms,” said the assembly member.

Source: Yen