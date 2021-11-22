The vice-president has advised graduates to venture into entrepreneurship and start their own businesses

The vice-president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has advised graduates to venture into entrepreneurship and start their own businesses.

According to Bawumia, employment opportunities still exist in the public sector for graduates.

He said developing their own businesses will enable them to build a sound future for themselves and also contribute to the development of the country.

Vice-president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia Photo credit: Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Bawumia made this known in a speech read on his behalf by the deputy minister of education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, at the 13th congregation of the University of Mines And Technology (UMaT).

He said it is important for the graduates to know that there is much to gain from setting up their own businesses than having to work under someone.

“...some of you should start planning to begin your own businesses...and possibly employ others,” he said.

He reminded them that as fresh graduates, they should know that grades and academic scores might not matter after school.

Government payroll is full

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has advised fresh graduates of the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA) to start their own business.

According to him, the government's payroll is full and it will make it unsustainable to keep adding to the employment figures in the public sector.

He added that the government is spending about 60 per cent of its revenue on remunerating 650,000 people.

Ofori Atta said it is government’s role to create the needed enabling environment, establish micro-stability and ensure that citizens have the right skillset.

“... most people look for a job from government or state institutions, but that payroll is full. I can tell you that because we are spending about 60 percent of our revenue on remunerating some 650,000 people, and that is not sustainable,” he said.

Source: Yen