Steven Gerrard has admitted it “hurts” to see Antoine Semenyo join Manchester City instead of Liverpool

The forward had been linked with a move to the Merseyside club before sealing a £64 million move to City

Since then, the switch has looked inspired, with Semenyo in line to win three trophies in just four months

A CAF-accredited journalist told YEN.com.gh in an interview that his performances justify Gerrard’s reaction

Steven Gerrard has not hidden his frustration over Antoine Semenyo choosing Manchester City instead of Liverpool, admitting the decision still stings.

The former Reds captain had hoped to see the in-form forward bring his energy and direct approach to Anfield. Instead, a January move to City changed everything.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is hurt Antoine Semenyo joined Manchester City instead of moving to Liverpool. Photo by Carl Recine and Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s £65 million transfer has already paid off. The 26-year-old has settled quickly into Pep Guardiola’s system and is playing a key role in the club’s chase for silverware.

According to Transfermarkt, he has registered 11 goal involvements, with eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances.

Watch highlights of Semenyo's displays at Man City, as shared on YouTube:

His pace, work rate and ability to play across the front line have added a fresh edge to City’s attack.

For Liverpool, it is a reminder of what could have been, especially with the club facing the prospect of ending the season without a trophy.

Gerrard is hurt Semenyo, Guehi joined City

Gerrard’s disappointment is not limited to Semenyo. Marc Guehi was also close to joining Liverpool during the summer window before the move collapsed.

City stepped in months later and has since benefited from his consistency at the back. Gerrard told TNT Sports, as cited by Football Transfers:

“They [Semenyo and Guehi] should be playing for Liverpool, so that hurts even more,” Gerrard before City’s FA Cup win over Southampton on Saturday.

“We were linked with two of those players, and that would have made a big difference to Liverpool.

“But I’ve said it before on record. Two top, top players. And for the price that they got them in as well. One is free [not quite]. One was, you know, £60 million. In today’s market, they’re two bargains.

“Quality players, experienced, ready to go into the prime years of their career. International-level players. And what they’ve done is they’ve just helped kick City on at the right time.”

Marc Guehi's and Antoine Semenyo's impact at Manchester City since joining in the January transfer window has been immediate. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

How Semenyo and Guehi changed City’s season

Sharing his view on the situation, sports journalist Fitman Jaarah believes the impact of both players has been decisive. He told YEN.com.gh:

“I understand Gerrard from the point that whatever Semenyo and Guehi are achieving could have been at Liverpool.

"Recall that the pair joined City at a time they looked disjointed, but their inclusion appeared to be the missing piece in Pep Guardiola's jigsaw. And ever since then, City have been unstoppable.

"They have hunted down Arsenal in the Premier League title race, won the Carabao Cup and are now in the FA Cup final.

"It shows you how important they have become; on the flip side, Liverpool's signings this term have struggled to hit the ground running.

"Bar Hugo, Ekitike and the rest have been a pale shadow of their former selves. And it only intensifies Gerrard's emotions.”

Semenyo closes in on 3 trophies

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is closing in on three trophies in just half a season after Man City reached the FA Cup final.

The forward has already won the Carabao Cup with Pep Guardiola’s side following his January move from AFC Bournemouth.

Source: YEN.com.gh