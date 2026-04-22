Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has held urgent talks with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following attacks on Ghanaians

South African authorities have expressed empathy for the victims and pledged full-scale investigations, while African ambassadors are expected to be briefed on the situation

Government officials have located the main victim seen in one of the videos and are providing consular support, with assurances that no Ghanaian life has been lost so far

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Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has held urgent discussions with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following disturbing viral videos showing alleged xenophobic attacks on some Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated he had a telephone conversation with Ronald Lamola, focusing on the safety of Ghanaians following the alleged xenophobic attacks.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, holds urgent talks with South Africa over attacks on Ghanaians. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to him, Ronald Lamola, who is South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, expressed empathy with the victims and assured him that the South African government would undertake full-scale investigations into the incidents.

“I have this morning held a telephone conversation with my South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. I called him on the trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa,” he wrote.

“The South African Foreign Minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full-scale investigations into the depressing incidents,” he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

South African government to address xenophobic attacks

Okudzeto Ablakwa further disclosed that the South African government is scheduled to brief African ambassadors on the matter later today as part of efforts to address concerns raised by affected countries.

The Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Minister also confirmed that he has been in constant contact with Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, to coordinate the country’s response to the situation.

He noted that officials at Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa have already located the main victim captured in one of the viral videos and are providing consular assistance.

He reassured the public that the victim is safe and responding well, adding that no Ghanaian life has been lost in the incidents so far.

“I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well. No Ghanaian life has been lost. We urge calm and confidence in our collective capacity to protect Ghanaians,” he further stated.

Mr Ablakwa urged calm among Ghanaians, expressing confidence in the government’s capacity to ensure the protection of citizens both at home and abroad.

He emphasised that the President John Mahama administration remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and safety of all Ghanaians wherever they may be. 🇬🇭

He also called for continued Pan-African unity despite the incidents, stressing that isolated acts of violence should not undermine the strong bonds shared among African countries.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affaors, announces that Cabinet has approved visa-free agreements with Antigua, Maldives and Zambia. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Ghana approves visa-free agreements with three countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Cabinet had approved new visa waiver agreements between Ghana and Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives, and Zambia.

The agreement covers all categories of Ghanaian passports, including ordinary, service, and diplomatic passports.

Government said it will continue to pursue similar arrangements to strengthen the value of the Ghanaian passport while improving security protocols.

Source: YEN.com.gh