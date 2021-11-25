Paul Adom Otchere sworn-in as board chair of Ghana Airports Company Limited

Paul Adom Otchere has been sworn in as the Board Chairman of the GACL

The seven-member board chaired by journalist Paul Adom-Otchere will now steer the affairs of the company

Present on the board were representatives from the Transport ministry and Ghana Air Force

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ace broadcaster and host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, has been sworn-in as board chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The new board which was inaugurated under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport was done by the sector minister, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, and his deputy, Alhassan Tampuli

The seven-member board chaired by journalist Paul Adom-Otchere will now steer the affairs of the company.

Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Paul Adom Otchere Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

The board of GACL also has three other presidential appointees; Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sitting on the board is also the company’s Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.

In his address, the deputy minister reminded the board that they should support the management and ensure that policy directives of the ministry is implemented.

He promised the ministry’s support to the board and wished them well.

In response, Adom-Otchere thanked the minister for the composition of the board which he says retains all the necessary expertise to ensure the success of the company.

He promised that the board will continue to enhance the peaceful relations now seen between management and the unions.

He also said the company will confirm to work to mitigate the challenges brought about by the pandemic. He said the board will work with the ministry to improve the financial situation of the company .

Akufo-Addo appoints Adom-Otchere as GACL board

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had appointed broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

His appointment was announced in a letter dated 30th August 2021.

Adom Otchere who hosts the Good evening Ghana show on Metro TV is known for defending government policies a lot.

This appointment of Adom Otchere makes him one of a few appointees who are in the media space.

Source: Yen.com.gh