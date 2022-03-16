PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Tema High Court has granted a bail application filed by lawyers of Oliver Barker-Vormawor on his behalf.

The court granted the application today, Wednesday March 16, 2022 at GHS2 million with two sureties and he must report to the police once a week.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been fighting for his bail since his arrest on February 11, 2022 and was subsequently charged with Treason Felony.

The Tema High Court has granted bail to Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of the social change group, FixTheCountry Movement, after many weeks in detention.

The court granted him a GH¢2 million bail with two sureties, according to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh.

Barker-Vormawor had been in police detention for more than four weeks, since his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) shortly after his arrival in Ghana on February 11, 2022.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been freed after weeks in detention over a Treason Felony charge. Source: Facebook/@barkervogues, @fixthecountrygh

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He is facing a charge of Treason Felony for allegedly saying he will 'overthrow the government himself if the E-Levy passes in Parliament.

Today in court, the High Court judge, Justice Daniel Mensah, who granted the application for bail filed last week by Barker-Vormawor’s lawyers said one of the sureties should deposit documents of a landed property within the jurisdiction.

Barker-Vormawor must also report to the police once a week on a day to be determined by police, the court directed as part of the bail condition.

Hundreds of FixTheCountry supporters at the court premises jubilated when the court read out the bail conditions.

The court set today to finally rule on the bail application filed by FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor after a move by the Attorney-General.

The court on Monday, March 14, said it needed time to assess the merits of the arguments for and against the bail request for the embattled lead convener of the social change group after Godfred Dame filed a process to oppose the bail application.

The AG said the embattled social change campaign did not have a reliable home address in Ghana, making him a flight risk.

He also accused Mr. Barker-Vormawor of failing to cooperate with investigators.

But Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s lead counsel, Akoto Ampaw, said the claims by the AG were unfounded.

State Has No Reasonable Cause For My Arrest, Detention – Barker-Vormawor Barks At AG

Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has told a High Court that his arrest and continuous detention by the state are not based on a reasonable cause.

Speaking through his lawyers in an affidavit, the embattled social change campaigner said the Attorney General’s appeal for this bail application to be denied is founded on untruths.

Godfred Dame told the Tema High Court on Thursday, March 10, 2022, that Mr Barker-Vormawor has refused to cooperate with the security agencies despite efforts by the courts to achieve that.

Source: YEN.com.gh