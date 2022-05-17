Former President John Mahama has said the priority of the NDC going into the 2024 elections is for the party to win

He said while he would like to lead the party into the next general elections, the victory of the party during the next election is his focus

He made the revelations during an interview on Uganda-based NBS TV when he toured the country's Media Park recently

Former President John Mahama has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must win the 2024 presidential elections at all costs even if he does not lead the party.

Mr Mahama told Uganda’s NBS TV that while he would very much like to lead the NDC as a presidential candidate, due process must be followed.

“My country has given me so much, educated me, and made me who I am. So if the party lets me stand, I will. The main priority is winning the election come 2024, and if the party decides that I or someone else should stand, it’s all fine with me,” he said.

The party will hold internal elections to choose a flagbearer for the 2024 elections early next year.

Key contenders include Mr Mahama, former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour and former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.

A recent EIU report said NDC stands a better chance of winning the 2024 general elections. The report, however, suggested that the NDC should revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate other than Mr Mahama.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.

“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation, and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the report stated.

Mr Mahama, then an incumbent, lost the 2016 elections to Nana Akufo-Addo. Although Mr Maham had completed his first presidential term in 2016, the constitution allows him to run again for the top office. If he wins the 2024 elections he will be in office for just one term.

