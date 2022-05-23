Star actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has shared an interesting video of her son, King Alfie, on social media

The video shows Alfie sending shoutouts to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, and Patapaa at home

Alfie's thick accent like an American boy has stirred loads of reactions from his mother's fans who seem amazed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, King Alfie, has been spotted in an interesting video on social media. Alfie was seen sending shoutouts to some Ghanaian music stars.

In the video shared on Vivian Jill's Instagram page, the five-year-old boy wearing a black t-shirt and standing in front of the camera in what looked like their living room.

Alfie shouted the name of award-winning rapper Sarkodie during an interaction with his mother who was filming their chat.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son King Alfie's accent in a new video has wowed his mom's fans Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

Not long after mentioning Sarkodie's name, Alfie's mother asked him who again he wanted to mention. He then went on to mention the names of other music stars Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, and Shatta Wale.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One interesting thing to note in the video is the accent with which Alfie spoke. He mentioned the names with a thick accent which could be mistaken for that of a foreigner.

Sharing the video, Vivian Jill Lawrence indicated that her son was sending greetings to the four artistes.

"Greetings from the King to @sarkodie @patapaa_amisty @kuamieugene and @shattawalenima ," she said.

Vivian Jill's fans excited by her son's accent

The video of Vivian Jill's son has stirred loads of reactions online. Many people have been amazed by Alfie's accent. Some of them were thinking he was speaking Spanish or French.

philominaarmah38 said:

"Hahaha I thought he was speaking Spanish ."

thebakerslounge_gh said:

"I had to listen to him like 4 times before I got what he was trying to say ."

lina_okailey said:

"Eeeeiii so these kids paaaa do dey stay in gh cos eeeeiiii brofo plus accent ."

blessingamankwah said:

"Omg..!! I taught He was speaking French...oooo ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

the_legal_nurse said:

"Thought he was speaking French from the start oo obroni Alfred."

missyh562 said:

" like his American accent."

Vivian Jill flaunts all-grown and tall son Alfie

Meanwhile, Vivian Jill Lawrence recently celebrated the birthday of her son, King Alfie who had turned five years old.

The Kumawood actress shared some African outfit themed photos of her adorable son on social media .

Vivian Jill Lawrence is noted for always flaunting and celebrating her sons on every milestone in their lives.

Vivian Jill Lawrence explains why she refused to kiss Sunsum in new video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported has spoken about why she refused to kiss Sunsum Ahuofe in a movie they both featured in.

In an interview on Accra FM, Vivian Jill admitted that it happened but it was a long time ago when she had just started acting

Sunsum Ahuofe had made the claim about his colleague in a similar interview with Nana Romeo Accra FM

Source: YEN.com.gh