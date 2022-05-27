Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has triggered a storm of reactions on social media for speaking in a heavy American accent

A video making rounds on Twitter has compared the MP speaking in Parliament in the past with another short video of her granting an interview on Thursday

The video shows that the MP has adopted a very strong American English as a new way of speaking

A video making rounds on social media has captured the extent to which Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s English has become heavy with an American accent.

The lawmaker burst onto the scene on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after stirring massive controversy for her over four months' absence from Parliament.

During an interview with Joy News to explain the long absence, she spoke with an accent that was different from what many have associated with her in the past.

The many reasons she gave for her absence as MP and minister for gender and social protection were quickly relegated to the background as Ghanaians on social media focused on her new accent.

Twitter went wild with comments about Adwoa Safo’s new accent, but one tweep captured the extent of the change of tongue with a video captioned, “Adwoa Safo then and now.”

The “before” video captured Adwoa Safo speaking on the floor of Parliament in the familiar tongue many Ghanaians are associated with. But in the “after” video, she spoke in a heavy tongue associated with Americans.

Adwoa Safo: 5 Things Absentee MP Said About Akufo-Addo, Her Family And Parliament

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the absentee MP, who is one the three Members of Parliament facing the Privileges Committee for their continued absence from the house, has explained her side of the story.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP and gender and social protection minister said she had been busy with very personal family matters involving her sick child in the United States.

Speaking with what many say is a strange American accent on Thursday during an interview on Joy News monitored by YEN.com.gh, Sarah Adwoa Safo said although she would return to her job as MP and Minister, she was unable to give a definite date.

Alban Bagbin Accuses Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Of Starving Parliament Financially

Also, speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has accused Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, of starving the legislative house of critical funds to carry out its functions.

Addressing legislators in Parliament on Thursday, May 26, the Speaker said the House was currently broke. The Speaker explained that the lack of funds made it impossible for him to approve financial commitments of the House.

