NDC's Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has taken the IGP to the cleaners for writing to the British High Commissioner about her tweet on Oliver Barker-Vormawor's arrest

Sammy Gyamfi said the IGP George Akuffo Dampare sounded arrogant and intolerant in his letter to the High Commissioner

He fears the letter from the IGP could strain the good relationship that has existed between Ghana and Britain for centuries

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has condemned the IGP’s response to a recent tweet by the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.

According to the politician and lawyer, the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, displayed pride and unprofessionalism in his reply to Harriet Thompson.

“The arrogance and intolerance displayed by the IGP in his response to a harmless tweet by the British High Commissioner to Ghana is disgusting, to say the least,” Sammy Gyamfi posted on Facebook.

L-R: IGP George Akuffo Dampare, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Sammy Gyamfi. Source: UGC/@GhPoliceService, @samuel.gyamfi.94064

Source: UGC

The IGP sent a strongly worded letter to the British High Commissioner following her tweet last month about the arrest of FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor. Harriet Thompson had said she had been informed that the social change campaigner had been arrested on his way to court.

The Inspector General of Police asked the Commissioner to restrain herself from commenting on things that do not concern her.

The IGP said in the letter dated May 20 and published on the police’s official page that ordinarily he would not have responded to the tweet.

“However, we have learnt from previous, painful experiences that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted, and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our Country,” he said.

Shortly after the letter hit the internet, Sammy Gyamfi said the IGP’s letter was in very bad taste and had the potential of undermining Ghana’s long-standing diplomatic relations with the UK.

“No wonder that harassment, human rights abuse and extra-judicial killing of innocent Ghanaians by some rogue elements in the Ghana Police Service is on the ascendancy.

“IGP Dampare must know that the Police Service, like any other human institution, is not sacrosanct and not immune from criticism. The least expectation of a leader worth his salt is to focus on cleaning up the battered image of the Police and restoring public confidence in the Service. Defending wrong-doing while snapping at genuine criticism is not the new dawn of Policing that he promised us,” Sammy Gyamfi signed off his post on Facebook.

