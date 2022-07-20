MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, says he suspects NDC group attacked him during a tour of his constituency on Monday

He said the opposition group was the only one that was unwilling to hear him address concerns about the neglect of road projects in the area

He however said the concerns raised by the residents were legitimate and worthy of note

MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could well be behind his heckling on Monday during a tour of the constituency.

The Majority Leader said he suspects an NDC group in the area started hooting at him and his entourage and throwing sachet water.

Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu was booed by an angry group of artisans and spare parts dealers on Monday, July 18, 2022, mainly over dusty roads.

Before the MP's visit on Monday, July 18, 2022, the artisans had complained that after the road was prepared for tarring, the government had neglected the project, bringing dust that threaten their health.

After the incident, the MP, who is also Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said although different groups poured onto the streets during his visit, it was the NDC group that was not interested in listening to what he had to say.

“When the [NDC group] got there, they overturned the elephant carving and started stamping on it and that is where they started shouting ‘NPP away, Nana Addo away’

“I am saying I suspect them,” Ghanaweb quoted Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a report.

He, however, admitted that the concerns raised by the protestors about their roads were legitimate.

Majority Leader says he was attacked at Suame because he is the face of government

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said he understands why artisans in Suame attacked him and his entourage on Monday during a brief tour of the area.

Viral videos show scores of artisans booing at the MP and his entourage as they walked through the town. Some reports say the police personnel escorting them prevented a possible physical attack.

But speaking to the media after the incident, the MP and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said he understands the people.

“I am the face of government so if they are really angry that it’s been a while since the scrapping of the surface and dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person so I am not worried,” he said.

