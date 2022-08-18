The next in line to the Dagbon paramountcy, Naa Abdulai III, has died at a young age

The 48-year-old royal died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

His death has been described as a major blow to the Dagbon kingship because his elevation would have cemented a protracted chieftaincy dispute

The heir-apparent to the Dabgon Skin, the Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III, has died suddenly in Accra, royal family sources have announced.

The Mion-Lana was next to replace Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, the overlord of Dagbon.

The death of Naa Abdulai III is seen as a big blow to the Dagbon kingship in the Northern Region because his elevation to the high traditional office would have cemented the peace that followed a protracted chieftaincy war.

The late Naa Abdulai III. Source: UGC/ Joy News.

Source: UGC

A source close to the family has told state-owned GNA that the chief died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, August 17, at the age of 48 years.

The late Naa Abdulai III was the first surviving son of the late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV.

He was enskinned Regent at 14 years, and for 30 years, he led the Abudu Royal Family during the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

Naa Abdulai III was enskinned Chief of Mion on March 3, 2019, by the current Ya-Na Abukari II when the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict was resolved.

Source: YEN.com.gh