The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, says Ghanaians sabotaged the smooth implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) policy.

According to him, the country would have been the greatest beneficiary if the general populace had wholeheartedly supported the policy.

NPP MP Alfred Obeng-Boateng on the sharp decline in MoMo transactions Image Credit: @evans.adugyamfi.965

Source: Facebook

The comments of the NPP MP follow assertions by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, that the Akufo-Addo-led government would have been able to construct more first-class roads had the envisaged proceeds been realized.

Rehashing the claims by the Roads Minister, Mr Obeng-Boateng, said Ghanaians betrayed President Akufo-Addo by refusing to fulfil their part of the bargain.

"People have also devised crook ways like using merchant numbers to escape the levy and it's not helping situations. Because if we (citizens) patronized the use of Mobile Money transactions, the government would have generated the needed revenue for various developmental projects," he said on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV.

The government introduced the controversial E-Levy policy to raise the needed revenue to help accelerate infrastructural development.

But the Minority in Parliament and a section of the populace kicked against its introduction amid claims that it would worsen the plight of the average Ghanaian.

Since its May 1 implementation date, government officials say there has been a sharp drop in MoMo transactions leading to the country's inability to achieve its revenue targets.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a survey by think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education found that 83% or 8 in 10 Ghanaians have reduced their mobile money transactions since the rollout of the e-levy policy on May 1, 2022.

Many of them said they have reduced their transaction volume by 51% to 100%.

Source: YEN.com.gh