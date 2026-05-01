Prophet Kofi Amponsah has reportedly been sacked from his mission house by his wife, Adwoa Brago, over allegations of infidelity and marital misconduct

He claimed the accusations stemmed from a misunderstanding involving money given to him by a 14-year-old girl

However, Adwoa Brago disputed his account, accusing him of neglecting his responsibilities and refusing to share proceeds from their jointly owned business

A Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Amponsah, has reportedly been sacked from the mission house by his wife over cheating allegations.

According to him, he has been married to his wife, Adwoa Brago, for the past 30 years and they have eight children together.

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Amponsah, runs to Auntie Naa for help after his wife sacked him from home over cheating allegations. Photo credit: Oyerapa FM/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking on the Oyerepa Afutuo programme on Thursday, April 29, 2026, Prophet Amponsah accused his wife of destroying his church ministry with her allegations against him.

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the man of God explained that his ordeal began after a 14-year-old girl gave him money to keep for her so she could buy a mobile phone.

“Because of the word of God, I now stay at Pekyi No. 2. Due to the nature of my work, I had to marry Adwoa Brago, but she is destroying my church with several allegations,” he complained.

“A 14-year-old girl gave me money to save for her to buy a mobile phone. I told my wife, but I was later accused of having a relationship with the girl. She even went to fight the girl’s family. I cannot beat a woman, so I left for Agona Nkwanta to establish another church,” he explained.

Prophet Amponsah further stated that his wife once called to report that the roofing of their house had been destroyed.

However, upon returning home, he discovered that his personal belongings had been packed out and that he was no longer allowed in the house.

“So, I went to her family and told them that if she has sacked me from the house, then she should take the house. But the family is now demanding GH¢400,000 as compensation for the woman. I don’t have anyone to help me settle this issue, that’s why I am here,” he told Auntie Naa, host of the Oyerepa Afutuo show.

Adwoa Brago gives her side of the story

When contacted to share her side of the story, Adwoa Brago claimed that Prophet Amponsah had reneged on his responsibilities and constantly leaves home without informing his family.

She also claimed that whenever he is out, he switches off his mobile phones, making it difficult for her to reach him.

The pastor’s wife further stated that they jointly owned a cocoa farm, but Prophet Amponsah has refused to share the proceeds with her, adding that this disagreement is the major cause of their issues.

“So, my family said if he cannot share the cocoa farm, then we are demanding GH¢400,000,” she said.

Adwoa Brago also accused the Ghanaian prophet of refusing to cater for his children, dismissing claims that she chased him out of the house.

A married Ghanaian woman drags her husband to Auntie Naa to demand GH¢500k divorce compensation. Photo credit: @auntynaa_page/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Woman demands GH¢500k divorce compensation from Husband

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian woman had dragged her marital issues to Auntie Naa for redress after her husband allegedly asked for a divorce.

Speaking on the show the woman demanded compensation from the husband before she agrees to walk out of the marriage.

Her story attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing different views depending on their perspective.

Source: YEN.com.gh