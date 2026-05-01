The Ghana Education Service (GES) has warned candidates sitting for the 2026 BECE that there will be no tolerance for examination malpractice

Speaking at a press conference on April 30, 2026, the GES Director-General urged students to prepare adequately for the exams.

A total of 620,141 candidates are expected to sit the examination nationwide, with strict supervision measures in place to ensure integrity

Final-year students at the Junior High School level who have registered to participate in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been issued a strong warning by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The GES has cautioned that there will be no room for examination malpractice, popularly known as “apor,” during this year’s papers.

2026 BECE candidates strongly warned by the GES, helmed by Professor Ernest Kofi Davis. Photo credit: GES/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, April 30, 2026, the Director-General of the GES, Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, advised candidates to adequately prepare for the examinations.

He stressed that the GES has put in place stringent measures to clamp down on cheating across all examination centres.

Prof Davis also assured candidates that the examination questions would be drawn strictly from the approved syllabus, urging them to remain calm and confident.

The GES Director-General further warned that candidates should not expect any external assistance, as authorities will enforce strict supervision to uphold the integrity of the examinations.

The 2026 BECE is expected to record a total of 620,141 candidates from 20,395 schools nationwide, comprising 304,349 boys and 315,792 girls.

The figure represents an increase of 16,813 candidates, or 2.7%, compared to the 603,328 candidates who sat for the examination in 2025.

GES bans 2025 BECE supervisors and invigilators

Meanwhile, the GES has announced a sweeping ban on all supervisors and invigilators implicated in malpractice during the 2025 BECE, preventing them from taking part in this year’s national examination exercise.

The affected officials, some of whom remain under active investigation, have been prohibited from participating in any aspect of coordination, supervision, or invigilation for the 2026 BECE, which is scheduled to run from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

It said the decision forms part of a broader effort to restore public trust in the examination system and ensure fairness for all candidates.

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GES declares zero tolerance for malpractice

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis also stressed that the Service is prioritising credibility over convenience in its management of national assessments.

He further noted that investigations into the alleged malpractice cases from the 2025 BECE are nearing completion, adding that final disciplinary sanctions for those involved will be communicated soon.

“The investigations into the alleged malpractice cases are nearing completion,” Prof Davis said.

To strengthen oversight and replace the excluded personnel, Prof Davis disclosed that the GES has deployed 21,791 vetted invigilators nationwide for the 2026 examination.

He expressed confidence that the combination of stricter vetting and the removal of compromised officials would help ensure a transparent and credible examination process.

The government plans to restrict Basic Education Certificate Examination registration to only those in Junior High School 3. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: UGC

Students below JHS3 barred from taking BECE

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the government had taken steps to restrict Basic Education Certificate Examination registration to only those in Junior High School 3.

The Education Minister blamed poor results on unprepared students sitting for examinations too early.

The new policy aimed to ensure only qualified candidates take the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Source: YEN.com.gh