A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) is trending after a video of him working as a cleaner went viral online

He opened up on what it entails to be a cleaner and proceeded to compare his work as a cleaner to other jobs, especially as he is not formally schooled

Social media users have shared varied opinions on the work of the young man, with many praising him for enlightening Ghanaians

A Ghanaian man who relocated to the UK in search of greener pastures has triggered reactions online after a video of him went viral.

Known on TikTok as CEO Official, the young man was seen in an open space using an electric blower to tidy the area.

A Ghanaian working as a cleaner in the UK advises his fellow compatriots Photo credit:@ceoofficial16/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He then proceeded to share words of advice with his compatriots, touching on how people look down on cleaners.

In drawing comparisons with other jobs, such as care work and working in a warehouse, the young man said he preferred his job as a cleaner largely because it is less demanding and less energy-draining than the others.

He also advised persons, especially those without educational certificates, to avoid being selective when it comes to jobs.

Labelling himself as someone who did not go to school, the young man expressed joy about having landed a job as a cleaner and proceeded to work with enthusiasm and vigour.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 3,000 likes and 80 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below

Frank Effah shares his experiences as a Ghanaian working menial jobs in the UK on TikTok. Photo credit: etuoaboba/TikTok, Michael Stephens-PA/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Man in the UK’s job stirs reaction

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the work the Ghanaian man does to earn a living.

Man not be God stated:

“Please, I’m Ghanaian based in South Africa. Please I want to come there, can you help me?”

Frank Addu opined:

“School is not the only way to become successful. It opens the mind. Learning a trade is one of the best ways to be successful.”

OBA Papa Christy added:

“Brother, you show your work to us well done. I love your vibe. More hard work.”

18th August opined:

“Charlie! My mummy terms (wo ank) sukuu aaa wo ndwuma dɔso yie!”

Felicia Adams 312 opined:

“I am in the UK, can you help me get a job?”

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

“I admire the young man for his honesty and his decision to speak up about working in the UK. This is something that needs to be said more to enlighten Ghanaians on the reality of relocating abroad to seek greener pastures. I hope he earns what he duly deserves. Hmm, abrokyire abrabɔ, hmm, no be easy.”

Man shares struggles of cleaning jobs in UK

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the UK shared his struggles with menial jobs on TikTok.

In a video, Frank described cleaning jobs as physically demanding, yet low-paying in terms of wages.

According to him, some homeowners deliberately leave their homes extremely messy, knowing they will pay someone to clean them.

Source: YEN.com.gh