The Base: Captain Smart Raises Concerns Over Potential Name Confusion With Int’l Extremist Groups
Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has called on the founders of the emerging political movement known as “The Base” to urgently reconsider and change their name.
Speaking on Onua TV’s Maakye programme on April 22, 2026, the outspoken journalist expressed concern that retaining the name could create unintended complications beyond Ghana’s borders.
According to him, the name “The Base” is already associated with a group widely known in international circles for extremist activities, particularly across parts of Europe and countries aligned with NATO.
“As quickly as possible, they need to change the name of the movement,” he stated during the live broadcast.
He emphasised that failure to act early could expose members of the Ghanaian movement to misunderstandings when travelling or engaging internationally.
“They need to check the name because it is linked to an extremist hate group. The group must be quick in changing it at this early stage, else it will affect them globally,” he cautioned.
Captain Smart further explained that identifying with such a name abroad could lead to uncomfortable situations.
“Because if you get to any European or NATO country and you mention you are a member of ‘The Base,’ you might get into trouble,” he added.
He also encouraged the leadership of the movement to conduct thorough background checks before settling on names that may carry global implications.
Watch the Instagram video below.
Agyakoo’s ‘The Base’ party colours spark confusion
Beyond the name itself, Captain Smart pointed to visual similarities between the Ghanaian movement and the internationally known group.
During the programme, he noted that both entities appear to use red and green colours in their branding, a resemblance he said could deepen confusion.
He explained that while the Ghanaian movement incorporates yellow in the middle of its design, the prominence of the name may overshadow that distinction.
His comments have since stirred conversations among viewers, with many weighing the potential implications of branding choices in an increasingly connected world.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh