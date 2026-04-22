Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has called on the founders of the emerging political movement known as “The Base” to urgently reconsider and change their name.

Captain Smart urges an urgent name change for “The Base” amidst concerns about international implications. Image credit: Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook, Tinanewsgh/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking on Onua TV’s Maakye programme on April 22, 2026, the outspoken journalist expressed concern that retaining the name could create unintended complications beyond Ghana’s borders.

According to him, the name “The Base” is already associated with a group widely known in international circles for extremist activities, particularly across parts of Europe and countries aligned with NATO.

“As quickly as possible, they need to change the name of the movement,” he stated during the live broadcast.

He emphasised that failure to act early could expose members of the Ghanaian movement to misunderstandings when travelling or engaging internationally.

“They need to check the name because it is linked to an extremist hate group. The group must be quick in changing it at this early stage, else it will affect them globally,” he cautioned.

Captain Smart further explained that identifying with such a name abroad could lead to uncomfortable situations.

“Because if you get to any European or NATO country and you mention you are a member of ‘The Base,’ you might get into trouble,” he added.

He also encouraged the leadership of the movement to conduct thorough background checks before settling on names that may carry global implications.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Agyakoo’s ‘The Base’ party colours spark confusion

Beyond the name itself, Captain Smart pointed to visual similarities between the Ghanaian movement and the internationally known group.

During the programme, he noted that both entities appear to use red and green colours in their branding, a resemblance he said could deepen confusion.

He explained that while the Ghanaian movement incorporates yellow in the middle of its design, the prominence of the name may overshadow that distinction.

His comments have since stirred conversations among viewers, with many weighing the potential implications of branding choices in an increasingly connected world.

Source: YEN.com.gh