Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo has defended her selection as Best Regional Minister at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards

Ocloo said she was not surprised by the award because she believes her work in the office merits such recognition

The minister argued that her contributions have been noticed by Ghanaians and reflected in the award

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Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo has defended her selection as Best Regional Minister at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards, insisting that the recognition was deserved based on her performance in office.

Her comments come amid public debate, with some critics questioning whether she merited the award.

Linda Ocloo says she was not surprised to be named Best Regional Minister, citing her work and achievements in office. Photo credit: Linda Ocloo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview after receiving the honour, Ocloo said she was not surprised by the recognition, arguing that her efforts and contributions as Regional Minister had been visible to Ghanaians.

“I wasn’t surprised by the award I received. I’ve done a lot that I deserve the recognition,” she stated.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister maintained that the award reflected the impact of her work and the achievements recorded under her leadership.

According to her, the recognition was a testament to the efforts made to address challenges and advance development initiatives within the region.

While reactions to the award have remained mixed on social media, Ocloo expressed confidence that her performance had been acknowledged by those who closely follow developments in the region.

She also took the opportunity to thank individuals and institutions whose support contributed to her success.

The minister said the recognition would motivate her to continue working hard in the discharge of her responsibilities and in the service of residents of the Greater Accra Region.

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards recognise public officials and government appointees for their contributions to governance, leadership and national development.

Ocloo's remarks are likely to fuel further discussions about the criteria used in assessing public office holders and the role of performance awards in public service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh