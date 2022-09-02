President Akufo-Addo has, in the strongest terms, backed his Finance Minister, Ofori-Atta

President Akufo-Addo has, in the strongest terms, endorsed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite intense calls for his removal.

According to the President, the Minister’s economic credentials and expertise put him in a position to take the country out of the current economic mess.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and President Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @nana.h.ogyiri

Recently, calls have intensified for the President to reshuffle his Ministers. Standing tall on that list is the Finance Minister, who some believe lacks the ideas to herald the country into economic transformation.

The reshuffle calls from within the governing NPP and outside circles have been reinforced by the cedi-dollar depreciation, skyrocketing inflation, and high-interest rates, among others.

But the President has parried off those calls and expressed utmost confidence in the performance of Mr Ofori-Atta.

He adds that his satisfaction with the output of the Finance Minister stems from his proven track record and immense contribution to the earlier successes chalked by his government.

“This same Finance Minister who people are calling for his blood is the very man who took us very successfully out of the IMF programme and helped us produce the 7 percent rates of growth that we have before the COVID. I believe that he has the same determination to work us out of this crisis as he showed at the beginning of our government,” he said.

The country's dire economic situation has led to the Akufo-Addo-led government returning back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

Ofori-Atta: Kwabena Agyepong Advises Finance Minister To Resign Over IMF U-Turn

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading member of the governing NPP had added his voice to calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign over his U-turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the party, said the minister's comments before the country returned to the IMF made his stay in office inappropriate.

