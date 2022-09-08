The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has clarified how the Presidential jet got to France

According to him, the jet, which is already overdue for repair works, was flown by a crew of pilots from the Ghana Air Force

Mr Arhin also cautioned North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to desist from engaging in propaganda with the Presidential jet and the foreign trips of President Akufo-Addo

Government officials have clarified how the country’s Presidential jet flew to France while President Akufo-Addo went to the same country on another flight.

According to the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the jet was undergoing major repair work and couldn’t have carried the President and his entourage.

L-R: Director of Communications at Presidency Eugene Arhin and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Image Credit: @samokudzeto.ablakwa @efarhin

Source: Facebook

This follows accusations by the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that the presidential jet found its way to France with someone other than the President.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Mr Arhin said the only persons who flew the jet to France were the crew of pilots from the Ghana Air Force.

Repair Works On Presidential Jet Will Last Four Months - Eugene Arhin

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Arhin added that the maintenance works would last four months.

"Indeed, the Presidential Jet departed Ghana on 30th August to France for major repair works to be carried out on it - repair works which are very much long overdue. The Air Force has indicated that the Presidential Jet will be out of service for a total of four (4) months, and will return to Ghana and be available for use in December."

He also called on Mr Ablakwa to desist from engaging in propaganda with the President's foreign trips to avoid further embarrassments.

The President, who is on a foreign trip to Netherlands and France, didn’t fly the Presidential jet despite the jet being spotted in France.

Presidential Jet: Ablakwa Accuses Akufo-Addo Of Flying Commercial While State Jet Is Flying In France

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa had revealed the president’s flight itinerary, claiming the aircraft recently flew to France with someone other than Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Ablakwa posted on social media that the Falcon 900EX, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, flew non-stop to France for a flight time of six hours and 24 minutes from Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh