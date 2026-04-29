Major parts of Accra West will experience prolonged power outages on Wednesday, April 29, following a fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a two-phase load-shedding schedule, affecting multiple communities

ECG said power will be restored once supply conditions improve, as concerns grow over the resilience of the national transmission system

Major parts of Accra West are expected to experience extended power outages today, Wednesday, April 29, following a fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation, which has significantly reduced power supply to the region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued two separate notices outlining a rolling outage schedule affecting dozens of communities across the metropolis.

ECG schedules a12-hour rolling blackout in Accra West on Wednesday after the Akosombo substation fire. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Under the first schedule, ECG indicated that power will be cut from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, affecting areas including Adabraka, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Chorkor, Korle Gonno, Dansoman Beach Road, Tesano, Alajo, Fadama, Ofankor, Awoshie, Pokuase, Weija, Mallam, and several others.

The second phase, which runs from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am, will affect communities such as Abossey Okai, Zongo Junction, Kaneshie, Lartebiokorshie, Mamprobi, Odorkor, Kwashieman, Tabora, Darkuman, Agbogbloshie, Dansoman, Weija Dam Site, Sowutuom, Anyaa, Achimota Market, and surrounding areas.

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ECG explains cause of power outages

In both notices, ECG attributed the outages to what it described as a “reduced power supply” following the fire incident at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation.

The distribution company said power will be restored to each group “immediately the generation profile improves” and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Some communities, including Dansoman, Weija, Gbawe, and Odorkor, appear on both schedules, and residents have been advised to confirm their specific outage windows within their areas.

This marks the second major Akosombo-related disruption this year, raising renewed concerns about the resilience of the national transmission infrastructure.

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Netizens react to ECG’s power cut notices

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the load-shedding notice released by ECG.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@KobbyArhin2 said:

"A-lang but our light is currently off vhim wai."

@___nerlin also said:

"Explain to me why my area is never in these lists but light is always off."

@@1___Jose cmmented:

"Noted At least this evening I will watch champions league."

@joeyboli also commented:

"This makes no sense lights went off yesterday, even though we were not on the list now we are on the list today? Ah."

@MaxyWells1 wrote:

"Please can you kindly tell us when this will be over?"

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, discloses that the fourth generation unit at the Akosombo Dam is back online. Photo credit: John Abdulai Jinapor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Energy Minister issues important dumsor update

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s Energy Minister, John Jinapor, had announced the successful restoration of the fourth generation unit at the Akosombo Dam.

The development formed part of ongoing efforts to stabilise the national power supply after a fire at the Akosombo substation.

Authorities say the phased recovery is steadily improving electricity reliability as engineers continue full restoration works at the facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh