Ronaldo defies age again as he continues his relentless pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone at 40

His latest strike proved decisive as Al-Nassr tightened grip on the Saudi Pro League title race

From 970 goals and counting, Ronaldo’s unstoppable form keeps rewriting football history

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Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations, proving once again that even at 40, his hunger for goals remains as sharp as ever.

The Portuguese icon was on the scoresheet as Al-Nassr secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Al Ahli SC on April 29, 2026, a result that strengthened their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo records his career goal number 970 during Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League win against Al Ahli SC on April 29, 2026. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Far from winding down his illustrious career, Ronaldo is still operating at an elite level, driving his team forward in the title race while edging closer to yet another historic milestone.

The win was a hard-fought one, with Al-Nassr initially struggling to break down a disciplined Al Ahli side.

Despite enjoying more possession, clear chances were hard to come by in the first half as the hosts remained compact and organised.

However, according to Flashscore, as so often has been the case throughout his career, Ronaldo stepped up when it mattered most.

Ronaldo registers 970th career goal

The breakthrough came in the 76th minute, when Ronaldo rose highest to meet a pinpoint corner from Joao Felix, powering a header past the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

It was a moment that once again highlighted his exceptional positioning, timing, and instinct inside the box, qualities that have defined his career for more than two decades.

Al-Nassr doubled their lead late on through Kingsley Coman, who struck a powerful volley in the 90th minute after Al Ahli failed to clear their lines from a set piece.

The victory extended Al-Nassr’s lead at the top of the table to eight points, with their closest rivals still having a game in hand.

Ronaldo still chasing 1000th career goal

Beyond the immediate impact on the league standings, Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest goal carried even greater significance in the wider context of his career.

The strike marked his 970th official senior goal, taking him ever closer to the mythical 1,000-goal milestone, a feat that would further cement his status among football’s greatest ever players.

According to Transfermarkt, his goal tally spans across Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and the Portugal national team, reflecting a career defined by consistency at the highest level.

Ronaldo proves he’s still elite as Al-Nassr maintains top spot in the Saudi Pro League. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Now just 30 goals away from four figures, Ronaldo’s relentless drive shows no signs of fading.

Even at 40, he remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s ambitions, delivering decisive moments in crucial matches and proving that his story is far from finished.

World’s highest-paid athletes in 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had risen to the summit of the global earnings chart, emerging as the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Boxing icon Canelo Álvarez ranked just behind him, with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi coming in third. Karim Benzema was the only other footballer to feature in the top 10 of the global list of 100 athletes, underlining Ronaldo’s unmatched earning power across world sport.

Source: YEN.com.gh