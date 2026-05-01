The former Eastern Regional Coordinator for the Free SHS Secretariat, Kenneth Anim, has passed away in a tragic accident

The tragedy reportedly occurred near Asenema on the Koforidua-Adukrom road in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Footage showing the aftermath of the accident emerged on social media, with Kenneth Anim's friends and loved ones in mourning

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Kenneth Anim, the immediate past Eastern Regional Coordinator for the Free SHS Secretariat, has passed away following a fatal car accident near Asenema on the Koforidua-Adukrom Road.

Kenneth Anim, the immediate past free SHS coordinator in the Eastern Region, dies in a tragic car accident. Photo source: Koforidua Today

Source: Facebook

The tragic incident, which claimed the life of the late Kenneth Anim, reportedly occurred in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

What happened to Kenneth Anim?

According to reports, Kenneth was instantly killed in a car accident after another driver allegedly drove recklessly, causing an oncoming vehicle to collide with his car on the road.

The former Free SHS secretariat coordinator was said to have earlier joined a team led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, to distribute mathematical sets to BECE candidates before leaving for official duties in the Okere District.

Others also claimed to have seen him with the former headmaster of Oti Boateng Senior High School, Mr John Arthur, in front of the New Juaben South Municipal Education Office in the afternoon before his tragic passing.

A video which surfaced after the crash showed some residents rushing to the scene to check on Kenneth and take his body out of the car.

He is reported to have suffered a fracture in the neck with bruises on the body.

Several Okyere Baafi-branded mathematical sets were also seen in his car after the tragic road accident.

Kenneth's body was deposited at the Eastern Funeral Home mortuary.

On Thursday, April 30, 2026, a candlelight vigil was held in memory of the deceased, with his family, friends, and sympathisers mourning his tragic passing.

The TikTok video of Kenneth Anim's accident scene is below:

Former Akatsi North DCE passes away

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Akatsi North District, was reported dead.

Goodman Paul Ayrah, second vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi North constituency, confirmed the death to the media on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Amuzu served as DCE for Akatsi North and was associated with efforts to promote local development, including initiatives in education, healthcare delivery, and rural infrastructure.

Until his demise, he was described as a development-oriented administrator and public servant with experience in local governance and policy implementation.

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive of Akatsi North, dies. Credit: Prince Sodoke Amuzu

Source: Facebook

He held various professional and leadership roles within the public sector, contributing to district-level planning, administration, and community development initiatives.

During his tenure, he pushed for community-based projects, including the expansion of school infrastructure, support for Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, and the improvement of feeder roads to enhance access to farming communities.

He was also noted for promoting grassroots participation in governance, strengthening institutional coordination, and supporting revenue mobilisation efforts within the district.

UCC lecturer and assistant die in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UCC lecturer died in a tragic car accident with his teaching assistant.

According to reports, the duo were at Third Ridge Junction on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway when a tipper truck fell on their vehicle, killing them instantly.

Source: YEN.com.gh