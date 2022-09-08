Leaders from around the world have begun pouring their hearts out in tributes to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II

President Akufo-Addo is leading Ghana to mourn the death of the longest-reigning British monarch

The President has ordered all flags in the country to fly at half mast and has described the late Queen as a cherished and revered monarch of the British people

Leaders worldwide have begun pouring their hearts out in tributes to the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Queen, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and Head of Commonwealth nations, passed on at 96.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo and late Queen Elizabeth II

Source: Getty Images

President Akufo-Addo has joined the rest of the world to mourn the death of the Queen, who, an official statement from Buckingham palace said, died peacefully in her sleep at the Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

In a tweet moments after the death was announced, President Akufo-Addo conveyed the wishes and thoughts of Ghanaians to the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.

"We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world. She was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed. We are saddened by her departure," he said.

The President also ordered all flags in the country to fly at half-mast.

Following the death of the Queen, the Crown passes immediately to her son and heir, Charles, who will officially be known as King Charles III.

The new King also issued a statement and said his mother's death was a moment of the greatest sadness for him and all his family members.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that before the Queen's death was announced, the world had been on edge after the Royal Palace announced she was under medical supervision in Scotland.

Many also said the official statement from Buckingham Palace, which disclosed that doctors were concerned for her health and had "recommended she remain under medical supervision," showed her grave condition.

