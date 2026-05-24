Jordan Ayew to leave Leicester City after club confirms 10 senior departures post-relegation

The veteran forward has scored six goals in 42 appearances during his season at Leicester

Ayew expected to captain Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leading a talented squad

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Jordan Ayew will leave Leicester City at the end of the season after the club confirmed he is among 10 senior players set to depart this summer following their relegation to English League One.

The 34-year-old joined Leicester from Crystal Palace in August 2024 for a reported fee of £5 million, with the deal potentially rising to £8 million through add-ons.

ordan Ayew to Leave Leicester City as Club Faces Major Overhaul After Relegation

Source: Getty Images

At the time of his arrival, Leicester had just secured promotion back to the Premier League and turned to Ayew’s experience as they prepared for life in the top flight.

During his spell at the club, the versatile forward remained an important member of the squad and featured regularly throughout the campaign. He scored six goals in 42 appearances during the 2025/26 season.

Ayew joined Leicester after a successful six-year stay at Crystal Palace, where he made more than 200 appearances.

Over the course of his career, he has also represented Swansea City, Aston Villa and Olympique de Marseille.

With more than 500 club appearances and over 100 career goals, Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most experienced football exports.

His focus will now shift to international football as Ghana continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Ayew is expected to captain the Ghana national football team at the tournament, where Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team.

As one of the senior members of the squad, the forward is expected to provide leadership and experience as Ghana aim to progress beyond the group stage and make an impression on football’s biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh