Beverly Afaglo passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026, just four days before her 43rd birthday, leaving her husband and children

Her manager, Abu Iddris, confirmed her demise and gave details of what caused her untimely demise, which has saddened the creative industry

Ghanaians on social media who listened to her manager thronged the comment section to share their thoughts and sympathise with the family

Abu Iddris, the manager of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, has shared details on the cause of her death and how she spent her last moments on earth.

The actress passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026, just four days before her 43rd birthday.

Beverly Afaglo’s Manager, Abu Iddris, confirms her death and says she was battling cancer. Photo credit: @beverly_afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster of Praye fame, confirmed the demise of his partner. Choirmaster's unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

In an Instagram post, Choirmaster said he was heartbroken as he wrote a tribute to his wife.

"My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!!"

"It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you. You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever. Sleep well, my babe."

Beverly's Manager shares the cause of death

In an interview with Ghana Weekend, Abu Iddris confirmed the news and indicated that Beverly Afaglo had been battling cancer for two years.

He added that despite the cancer diagnosis, Beverly Afaglo lived to the fullest till her last breath.

"It happened last night around 11:45 PM at the Tema International Maritime Hospital. She's been battling cancer for two years. It's been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it ended."

"It's genetic, so it spread. She's been unwell for a very long time. In fact, we shot 'Pimps Paradise' while she was undergoing treatment. During the premiere and promotion, she was still undergoing treatment. So, she lived until the cancer took her," he added.

Abu Iddris said even though she was seeking treatment abroad, Beverly Afaglo decided to return to Ghana to spend her final days with her children.

"Beverly lived, even while she was fighting cancer; she was still being the best she could be. In fact, she was in the US for treatment and was supposed to stay there because the West is advanced in these types of treatment. But she chose to see her kids and spend her last days with them."

Listen to the audio below:

Source: YEN.com.gh