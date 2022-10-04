A staunch supporter of the Alan Kyerematen for President 2024 campaign team has extolled the attributes of the Trade Minister, which makes him stand tall among all other candidates

Hopeson Adorye is of the view that Mr Kyerematen is the only aspirant for the NPP flagbearership position who doesn’t contradict himself when he speaks

He also expressed optimism that Mr Kyerematen will easily defeat former President John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 general elections

A leading member of the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen for President 2024, Hopeson Adorye, says the Minister of Trade and Industry stands tall among all candidates desirous of leading the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Mr Kyerematen is the only candidate among the lot who thinks carefully before speaking and doesn’t contradict himself when he speaks.

L-R: Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Former President Mahama Image credit: alan4gh @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Accra-based Okay FM, the NPP’s 2020 Kpone-Kantamanso parliamentary candidate said the broad appeal of Mr Kyerematen to the middle class, grassroots, people in the academia as well as persons on the other side of the political divide will inure to the party’s benefit during the 2024 general elections.

“NDC’s candidate for 2024 is obviously Mr Dumsor John Dramani Mahama. Alan will defeat him, cool. Alan is the only person who is politically careful when speaking. He sticks to facts. You won’t get Alan’s voice in which he is contradicting himself. There’s none like that.”

Alan Kyerematen Is Under Pressure To Resign - Hopeson Adorye Reveals

He also added that the Trade Minister is under intense pressure from the NPP’s grassroots for him to relinquish his position and focus on his campaign for the flagbearer slot.

The governing NPP will go to the polls next year to elect a flagbearer to bring meaning to their ‘breaking the eight’ agenda. If successful in the 2024 polls, the NPP will make history by becoming the only party to break the eight-year rotational power cycle between itself and the main opposition, NDC.

Ahead of that contest, several individuals and party stalwarts have declared their intentions to seek the party’s nod for the highest office of the land.

Apart from Alan Kyerematen, some said to be interested in contesting as flagbearer include Vice President Dr Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto amongst others.

But political watchers and analysts have predicted a two-horse race between Mr Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia.

Freddy Blay Pushes For Bawumia-Alan Ticket For 2024 General Elections; Calls It NPP’s Best Option

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddy Blay, is pushing for a Bawumia-Alan ticket for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, that is the party’s best option going into the crucial elections.

