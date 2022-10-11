President Nana Akufo-Addo was awarded his fourth honorary Doctorate Degree on Monday, October 10, 2022

The latest doctorate was conferred on him at the prestigious amphitheatre at the University of Sorbonne in Paris, France

The President joins the company of Pablo Picasso, Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen and Nelson Mandela to be conferred honorary doctorates from the University

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday, October 10, 2022, bagged his fourth honorary doctorate degree.

The most recent one, given to him by the University of Sorbonne in Paris, France, was given in honour of, among other things, his leadership in the struggle against COVID-19 and his dedication to establishing democracy in Ghana and promoting peace in the West African area.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo displaying his latest doctorate degree Image credit: @nakufoaddo

The President joins the likes of renowned painter Pablo Picasso, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and former South African President Nelson Mandela as persons who have also received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from the prestigious Sorbonne University.

In his acceptance speech, the President discussed themes such as climate change, equity and justice, multilateral system reform, and the value of fostering greater international collaboration between nations after receiving the honour.

Africa Contributes Only 4% Of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Yet Bearing Brunt Of Environmental Pollution - Akufo-Addo

Regarding climate change, he described what transpired at the recently concluded Rotterdam, Netherlands, Summit for Financing Africa's Adaptation to Climate Change.

He added that, despite making up only 4% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, Africa is the continent that suffers the most from environmental pollution.

Channel More Revenue To Africa To Deal With Environmental Pollution - Akufo-Addo To G20

He then called on the G20 countries responsible for 80% of emissions in the world to do more to help the continent.

“One would have hoped that the international community would have shown greater solidarity with the African continent, which is suffering the consequences of problems that she did not create. This is not right. This is not fair,” he stated.

The President has received four honorary doctorates to date; the first was an honorary doctor of law degree from the prestigious Fort Hare University in South Africa in May 2016; the second, an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia in December 2017; and the third, from the University of Cape Coast in May 2021.

Ghanaians Excited At Akufo-Addo's Fourth Honorary Doctorate Degree

Ghanaians in France and on social media could not hide their excitement at the news.

A tweet by the former French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, captured some Ghanaians living in France serenading the president amid loud applause as he received the Doctor Honoris Causa distinction.

President Akufo-Addo Named Forbes African of the Year 2021

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo was awarded the 2021 African of the Year by Forbes Africa magazine.

The magazine said the Ghanaian president had ''repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths."

