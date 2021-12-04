Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has been adjudged African of the Year, 2021

He was named by Forbes Africa magazine for its latest issue that was unveiled on Friday, December 3

The award recognises Africans that have made an impact on the continent

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been named African of the Year, 2021 by Forbes Africa magazine.

In the latest issue, the magazine said the Ghanaian president has ''repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths''.

President Akufo-Addo told CNBC Africa after the unveiling of the new edition of the magazine on Friday, December 3, 2021, that he was overwhelmed by the recognition given him by Forbes Africa magazine.

Show of appreciation

''For the African version of the magazine to pick me, I'm very grateful for me,'' he said.

Significance of award

President Akufo-Addo noted that the award means the world has an eye on the work of the government here in Ghana.

''[It's an inspiration for us] and it is an encouragement for us to continue to go down the path we set ourselves,'' he told CNBC when asked what the award means to him.

Source: Yen.com.gh