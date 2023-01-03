The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo abandoned his legislative duties to serve Mass on New Year’s Eve

Vincent Ekow Assafuah says the move is in recognition of God’s unfailing love for him and his family all these years

The NPP MP took to his Facebook handle to share the interesting pictures which have garnered some reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A decision by the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, to abandon his legislative duties for the Mass Server’s cloak has stirred massive reactions online.

Ekow Assafuah who is said to be a former Seminarian and Mass server of the Roman Catholic Church shared interesting photos of himself on the altar at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at Old Tafo on New Year’s Eve.

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah Image Credit: @vincent.ekow

Source: Facebook

NPP MP Serves Mass In Thanksgiving To God

In a Facebook post, the MP described the move as a recognition of God’s unfailing love for him and his family all these years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said the move is in thanksgiving to God for his goodness and mercies upon him.

“For all the goodness of the Lord. For all the mercies He bestowed on me. For the gift of life. Yesterday, I decided to serve as an Altar Boy at Mass as a thanksgiving to the Lord at the Old Tafo St. Anthony's Catholic Church. This is the church where I was born into, got baptized, confirmed and began serving mass. May we never forget the Lord and continue to serve Him and the people He has entrusted to us,”

The post has so far garnered 1.4k likes and over 400 reactions, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

Isaac Mensah, a Catholic priest commented:

Very inspiring! God bless your effort.

Osabarima Okogyeaman SikaTuo Asamoah

You are just like David. David never forgot where he came from. He remained humble to his God even at the peak of his power. So is you honourable. With this attitude MP won't be your limit. You will go for the presidency one day Happy new year sir

Salia Bryan Adams II

I wish u a wonderful new year and hope it brings u many blessings You have always pushed me to do well, I owe this year’s success to you. I wish someday, I can be like you and inspire others towards their success. Wishing you all the luck this year!

Joseph Annor Andoh

I love this. I hope naturally this is how you are. I don't support your party but from today, I have become a big fan of yours. Position has rather made you humble instead of arrogant.You will go far in this your political 'career'.Happy New year Hon.

Benediction Narh

Awwwwwww. That's wonderful. Humble servant. God bless

Akufo-Addo Attends Ridge Church For 31st Night Service, Drops Inspiring Message At The Altar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had urged fellow Ghanaians to continue to stay united and work hard.

Fellowshiping with the Accra Ridge Church congregation during their Passover service to usher in 2023, he stated that doing this would bring in progress and make 2023 a better year than 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh