Amid an ongoing process in Parliament to impeach finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and remove him from post, he has released 4 delayed statutory funds to MPs

He has released funds for the payment of the MPs Common Fund, MPs Monitoring and Evaluation, District Common Fund and the Disability Relief Fund to Districts

MPs from both sides of the House are agitating for his removal because he has failed and plunged the economy into hardship

Shortly after Majority MPs put in motion a process to remove the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, with their ‘Ken Must Go’ campaign, all legislators have received four statutory payments that had been delayed for many months.

It has emerged that mandatory payments such as the MPs Common Fund (Q1 and Q2), MPs Monitoring and Evaluation (Q2), Q1 and Q2 of District Common Fund and the Disability Relief Fund to Districts have all been settled.

The delays, since January 2022, have always been attributed to Ghana’s cash-strapped situation.

This was revealed by host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Randy Abbey on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

An MP, opposition NDC-MP for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Charles Adomako-Mensah, who was a panellist on the morning show, confirmed the payments.

“That is true, it is true. The payments were supposed to come and there were delays, and it has been paid. It is true,” he said amid laughter.

Another panellist on the morning programme, the renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, could not hide his surprise.

But the MP tried to calm him:

“Uncle Kwasi, these are statutory payments, there were delays fortunately they have been paid, thank God, they have been paid…they’ve been paid because they have to be paid.

“I am not too sure if it was because of the [‘Ken Must Go’] demands…the fact that it was after but I am not too sure if it was because of the demands,” the NDC MP said.

“Oh Randy, delays in Common Fund payments are not something new,” Adomako-Mensah added.

MPs are progressing towards taking a vote of censure against the minister for poorly managing the economy and plunging it into hardship. If two-thirds of all MPs approve the vote of censure, his appointment will be revoked.

