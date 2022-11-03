Some stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of neglect

The former constituency chairmen say after spending their resources on bringing the party to power, they have been left to their fate

They add that their situation has been worsened by the current economic hardships, with some of their wives leaving them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A group of stalwarts from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have lamented the current economic hardships in the country.

According to the former constituency chairpersons from across the country, their woes have been further deepened by the neglect from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A flag of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Image Credit: NPP Forever

Source: Facebook

The group says they have been left to their fate despite selling their properties and spending huge resources on the campaign to win the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

At a press conference, a former Chairman for the Sampa Constituency, Seidu Adams, accused the president of not doing enough to reward them after their various sacrifices in the heat of the campaign seasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adams, who spoke on behalf of the group of former constituency chairmen, said some of them have lost their wives because they cannot make ends meet.

The group says most of them spent their savings for the 2016 and 2020 elections to campaign for the NPP. To their surprise, they say they haven't been given the recognition they were assured of after the party won power.

The aggrieved NPP chairmen say if nothing is done about their predicament, they will be forced to sabotage the party’s efforts to break the eight.

Adams added that they will go to all lengths to ensure the party loses in the 2024 election since they have been rendered useless in their constituencies and families.

Akufo-Addo Declares Threats To Vote Out NPP Because He Has Not Delivered Does Not Frighten Him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president had declared that threats by some Ghanaians to vote out the NPP for poor performance do not move him.

The president told a Kumasi-based radio station that should people decide to vote out the NPP because of concerns about poor road infrastructure, it is entirely their decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh