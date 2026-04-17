US Releases New Update on 2027 Diversity Lottery, Details Emerge
- The US has triggered reactions after it released an update on the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme
- This comes after it published information on the DS-5501 application form that will be used for the programme
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the DV lottery
Persons desirous of relocating to the US through the Diversity Visa programme have been given a big boost.
This comes after the US government officially approved the DS-5501 application form for the visa lottery.
The approval was made by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on April 15, 2026.
This decision means the form that applicants will use to apply for the DV lottery has been approved.
The US-based immigration lawyer Akua Poku, popularly known as AK Poku, who reacted to the announcement in a Facebook post, however, said that registration for the DV programme has still not opened.
“DV-2027 GREEN CARD LOTTERY UPDATE: On April 15, 2026, the Office of Management and Budget approved the DS-5501 application form (Control No. 1405-0153). The DS-5501 is the official form used to enter the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery, a program that allows eligible individuals from certain countries to apply for a U.S. green card.
Registration for DV-2027 is still NOT open. You cannot apply yet. The system is being prepared, and the official entry period announcement from the U.S. Department of State is expected soon.”
She also hinted that the registration period will likely be short.
“When registration opens, the window will likely be short. Many people miss it every year because they are not ready or do not see the announcement in time.”
New fee for DV lottery applicants
The U.S. Department of State has stated that the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme will now require a fee.
The decision to change the application process for the DV Lottery was made public by the U.S. Department of State.
The cost of registration is expected to cover processing expenses for the programme and discourage fake or speculative registrations.
Below is the Facebook post
Facebook reactions to DV lottery update
Social media users who took to the comments section of the post commended Akua Poku for sharing an update on the Diversity Lottery programme.
Achiever Jehoshaphat stated:
“Thanks for the update.”
Tyson Beki opined:
“Ak Poku law thank you for timely and legit updates always.”
Mustefa Alemu added:
“Thank you for the update.”
Kambavi Charles indicated:
“We are active and vigilant until you tell us that let’s go.”
Tengwe Techoh added:
“What will happen to those who won for 2026?”
Charles Owusu:
“Please what about 1 dollar free? Thank you.”
Lady refused US visa over typing error
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman left many saddened after she disclosed why she was rejected for a visa.
The lady said she attended the interview but was denied the visa because of a typo in her surname.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.