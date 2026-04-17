The US has triggered reactions after it released an update on the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme

This comes after it published information on the DS-5501 application form that will be used for the programme

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the DV lottery

Persons desirous of relocating to the US through the Diversity Visa programme have been given a big boost.

This comes after the US government officially approved the DS-5501 application form for the visa lottery.

US immigration lawyer Akua Poku opens up on DV lottery programme registration delay. Photo credit: Alexander W Helin/Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The approval was made by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on April 15, 2026.

This decision means the form that applicants will use to apply for the DV lottery has been approved.

The US-based immigration lawyer Akua Poku, popularly known as AK Poku, who reacted to the announcement in a Facebook post, however, said that registration for the DV programme has still not opened.

“DV-2027 GREEN CARD LOTTERY UPDATE: On April 15, 2026, the Office of Management and Budget approved the DS-5501 application form (Control No. 1405-0153). The DS-5501 is the official form used to enter the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery, a program that allows eligible individuals from certain countries to apply for a U.S. green card.

Registration for DV-2027 is still NOT open. You cannot apply yet. The system is being prepared, and the official entry period announcement from the U.S. Department of State is expected soon.”

She also hinted that the registration period will likely be short.

“When registration opens, the window will likely be short. Many people miss it every year because they are not ready or do not see the announcement in time.”

New fee for DV lottery applicants

The U.S. Department of State has stated that the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme will now require a fee.

The decision to change the application process for the DV Lottery was made public by the U.S. Department of State.

The cost of registration is expected to cover processing expenses for the programme and discourage fake or speculative registrations.

DV Lottery: Possible immigration changes cause delay in DV Lottery Visa programme. Photo credit: @suriya silsaksom/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the Facebook post

Facebook reactions to DV lottery update

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post commended Akua Poku for sharing an update on the Diversity Lottery programme.

Achiever Jehoshaphat stated:

“Thanks for the update.”

Tyson Beki opined:

“Ak Poku law thank you for timely and legit updates always.”

Mustefa Alemu added:

“Thank you for the update.”

Kambavi Charles indicated:

“We are active and vigilant until you tell us that let’s go.”

Tengwe Techoh added:

“What will happen to those who won for 2026?”

Charles Owusu:

“Please what about 1 dollar free? Thank you.”

Lady refused US visa over typing error

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman left many saddened after she disclosed why she was rejected for a visa.

The lady said she attended the interview but was denied the visa because of a typo in her surname.

Source: YEN.com.gh