Former Subin MP and NPP General Secretary hopeful Eugene Boakye Antwi has blamed the youth of the NPP for the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections

He argued that the party’s inability to communicate its achievements and connect with young voters contributed significantly to its loss of power

He also criticised what he described as public silence over alleged scandals under the NDC government

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Former Subin MP and General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eugene Boakye Antwi, has expressed disappointment in the youth of the party.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Thursday, April 16, 2026, he subtly blamed them for the party's humiliating defeat in the 2024 general elections.

NPP youth blamed for the party’s humiliating defeat in the 2024 general election. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to Eugene, the NPP youth were given the opportunity to lead in many capacities but they woefully let the party down, leading to its exit from power in 2024.

“When we gave the youth a chance to come and lead this party, they left it aground. Yes, we gave the youth a chance to come and lead this party, but they left it aground,” he said.

He also suggested that the party's failure to communicate its achievements and connect with young voters in the run-up to the December 7, 2024 general election was the fault of the youth who were given opportunities to serve in key leadership positions.

“About four issues that the NDC drowned us with in 2024; LGBTQ, has it gone away? Galamsey, has it gone away? The economic challenges, the Russia-Ukraine war. You also have Iran, Israel and America now, and look at the scandals. In the first fifteen months of an NDC government, look at the scandals.”

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Eugene compares NPP’s achievements to NDC’s

The former Subin MP opined that the NPP performed better in its first few months in office than what the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has done so far.

He cited the implementation of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy as one of the notable interventions former President Nana Akufo-Addo made in his first year in office.

Eugene further weighed in on the Big Push scandal in Ghana’s road construction sector, which was recently exposed by the Fourth Estate, questioning why Ghanaians are not agitating over it.

According to him, the money being used for the Big Push, a flagship policy of the Mahama-led administration to boost Ghana’s road network, is twice the amount the NPP sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resuscitate the economy, which was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We went to the IMF for how much? $3 billion. How much does Big Push cost? Twice the amount of money we took from the IMF, and Ghanaians are quiet, and our party is quiet. Look at LGBTQ, the hypocrisy,” he said.

Former NPP MP for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, speaks on his party's dwindling political fortunes after suffering defeat in the Akwatia by-election. Photo credit: Eugene Boakye Antwi/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Eugene speaks on NPP's dwindling fortunes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Eugene Boakye Antwi lamented the NPP's dwindling numbers in Parliament during an interview on Okay FM.

He described it as sad that the party now holds only 87 seats compared to 159 in 2016 and 137 in 2020.

His comments followed the NDC's victory in the Akwatia by-election, which increased their total seats to 185.

Source: YEN.com.gh