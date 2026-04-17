A Ghanaian man resident in Nigeria has shared his experiences of cultural differences after relocating to Lagos

One of his main surprises was the popular Nigerian delicacy of garden eggs eaten with groundnut paste

The discussion on cultural differences continues to highlight the diversity of food traditions across West Africa

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A Ghanaian man residing in Nigeria has taken to social media to share his surprising cultural experiences after relocating to Lagos, highlighting what he describes as unexpected differences in everyday food habits.

The young man noted that while Ghana and Nigeria share many cultural similarities as neighbouring West African countries, his time in Lagos has introduced him to practices he found quite unusual.

Photo credit: 77Percent/TikTok, Oyewole Lawal/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

One of his biggest surprises, he said, was the popular combination of garden eggs eaten with groundnut paste, a delicacy widely enjoyed in Nigeria.

According to him, the pairing felt strange, as he is used to garden eggs being cooked and prepared in stews in Ghana, rather than eaten raw with paste.

He admitted that the combination was unfamiliar to him and jokingly suggested that it did not sit well with his taste expectations.

His second surprise came from what he described as an unusual street food delicacy commonly sold across parts of Lagos, fried grasshoppers.

He expressed surprise at seeing grasshoppers being fried, seasoned, and openly sold for consumption, saying he found the idea both strange and amusing.

“Why would anyone eat grasshoppers?” he quipped in a light-hearted tone, sparking conversations online about regional food preferences.

Photo credit: GhanaJollof/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ghana and Nigeria, despite their close cultural ties, are known for playful rivalries that often surface on social media, with food being a frequent topic of comparison.

The most famous of these friendly debates remains the long-standing “jollof war,” where both nations proudly claim to prepare the best version of West Africa’s iconic rice dish.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Nigeria beats Ghana in Jollof challenge

In a closely related story, Nigeria was adjudged the champion of the 2025 Onga Jollof Battle, West African Edition, effectively settling the fervent debate surrounding which nation truly creates the best Jollof rice.

Culinary talents of chefs from six participating countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, and Niger participated in the event.

The event spanned an exhilarating 2 hours and 30 minutes, featuring live cook-offs, rigorous tasting sessions, and an atmosphere charged with friendly rivalry.

Nigerian chef Judith Oluwafunmilola captivated both the judges and the audience with her remarkable dish, aptly named Ongalicious.

Her authentic, flavour-packed Jollof rice showcased a harmonious blend of spices and ingredients that left a lasting impression.

Ultimately, Nigeria emerged at the pinnacle of the competition, taking home an impressive cash prize of GH₵50,000, an exclusive selection of products, and the coveted bragging rights as West Africa’s Jollof champion.

Ghana secured the runner-up position, while Senegal followed closely in third place.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the CEO of Tawen Treasures and Tawen Foods commented on the viral video.

"The Jollof Food competition promotes unity among the different countries. As a food entrepreneur and a proud Ghanaian, I believe Ghana Jollof is the best."

The Instagram video is below:

Hilda Baci prepares Jollof in a video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hilda Baci, who caught the attention of Ghanaians after sharing a viral video that showcased her culinary prowess as she prepared authentic Ghanaian Jollof.

In this captivating video, Hilda guided Ghanaian chef Abbys and celebrated actress Jackie Appiah through the intricate steps of her simple yet flavourful recipe, impressing viewers with her expert techniques and engaging personality.

Adding a touch of glamour to the cooking process, Hilda donned a custom-made kente gown, seamlessly blending cultural pride with elegance, ultimately enhancing the cooking session’s visual appeal and resonance with her audience.

Source: YEN.com.gh