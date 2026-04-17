Ralph St Williams, a social activist, has raised eyebrows following a heated encounter with an elderly man in Kumasi who was seen urinating in public

The incident occurred after he confronted the elderly man for urinating in full view of the public, and decided to intervene

People who commented on the issue have shared varied opinions about the actions of the outspoken social activist

Ghanaian social activist Ralph St Williams has set social media ablaze after a video of his confrontation with an elderly man went viral.

It happened in Kumasi after he saw the man urinating by the on-street and decided to intervene.

Ralph St Williams clashes with an elderly man for public urination. Photo source: @fellowghanaians911

Source: TikTok

The now-viral video, posted on Facebook on April 16, shows Ralph shouting at the elderly man over his act.

He lashed out at the man, wondering why he would choose to urinate in the middle of the street rather than find an appropriate place to do so.

The man, who felt uncomfortable after realising he was being recorded, explained that he has prostate issues.

It took the intervention of a bystander to calm Ralph down and direct the elderly man to an appropriate place where he could urinate.

Even after the intervention, Ralph appeared displeased with what had happened and could be heard hurling invectives at the man.

He later stressed the need for collective action in addressing such issues, adding that situations like this do not occur in developed places.

Ralph St Williams, a social activist, embarks on a crusade to ensure people do not litter in public spaces. Photo source: Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian

Source: Facebook

This is not the first time Ralph has confronted someone in public to point out wrongdoing.

At the time of writing, the video had generated significant reactions online and was captioned:

“Mr Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Frank Amoakohene, please this one di3 you need to pay me before I leave.”

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ralph’s clash with elderly man stirs reactions

Social media users who commented on the video shared mixed opinions about Ralph’s actions.

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:

Bobzah Sanduug stated:

“Ralph De FellowGhanaian, stretch your neck and then see what the future has for all of us who are trying to fight the MATRIX.”

Vincent Wadee commented:

“You don't even have the right to film persons without their consent. It's up to the government (past and present) to provide public places of convenience and charge fees for usage.”

Opoku Bekoe Francis asked:

“If he happens to be your father, will you post this video?”

Ghartey Kojo added:

“Ralph De FellowGhanaian, leave the old man, bro. Prostate is not a joke, and it awaits all of us as men.”

Sarfo Kingsley added:

“Leave the man alone. You will get to your old age and see what will happen to you.”

Kyn Moses stated:

“In every law, there is an exemption. The old man clearly said he has a prostate condition and could not hold it. Most elderly men struggle with this. While you are doing a good job, screen your videos and know what to post.”

Ralph confronts Stephen Amoah at Parliament House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph confronted Stephen Amoah at the Parliament House before the 2026 budget presentation on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

In a video, he challenged the Nhyiaeso MP over his criticisms of Finance Minister Ato Forson and the NDC government’s economic achievements.

Source: YEN.com.gh