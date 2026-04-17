A heartbreaking road crash claims the lives of a nurse, her baby, and her sister in the Western Region

The nurse was travelling with her baby and sister for an exam in Takoradi when their Toyota Voxy collided with a tipper truck

Social media reacted with sorrow, with some calling for a ban on Toyota Voxy cars from long-distance travel

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A family from Mampong in the Ashanti Region has been devastated after losing three members, including a baby.

The three, Mary Akomah, Beatrice Nyarko, and Calia Karikari Bonsu, were reported to have lost their lives in a road crash on Monday, April 14, 2026.

Toyota Voxy Crashes: Nurse, 28, Her Baby, and Sister Perish with 6 Others, Video and Photos Drop

Source: Instagram

The three were travelling from Tarkwa to Takoradi when the Toyota Voxy they were in crashed into a tipper truck at Yareyeya on the Tarkwa-Bogoso stretch in the Western Region.

Reports gathered online indicated Akoma, 28, was a nurse who was on her way to a promotional exam/interview.

Having a nine-month-old baby, Calia, and wanting to fully concentrate on the paper, she asked her 24-year-old sister, Beatrice, to accompany her and take care of the baby during her time in the exam hall.

However, they could not reach their destination, meeting an unexpected, sad fate.

According to Tarkwa FM, the accident, which occurred at about 9:00 pm on Monday, claimed nine lives, including two children.

A video shared online showed the white-coloured Toyota Voxy mangled beyond recognition as onlookers and security personnel appeared at the site.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Funeral posters of Mary Akomah and family emerge

Following their passing, funeral posters of Mary Akomah, Beatrice Nyarko, and Calia Karikari Bonsu have emerged online.

The posters have photos of the two sisters side-by-side, with the baby's image in the middle.

See another funeral post below.

Toyota Voxy Crashes: Nurse, 28, Her Baby, and Sister Perish with 6 Others, Video and Photos Drop

Source: Facebook

Reactions as family perishes in Toyota Voxy crash

The video and funeral posters have triggered mixed reactions online. While many have been left heartbroken after seeing the circulating photos of the deceased family, others have been outraged and joined the call for a ban on Toyota Voxy cars for long-distance travel.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Agbeti Foster said:

"This is a very sad story. To the family, may the God of all comfort you in this difficult time."

Addae King Kobby Augustine said:

"Sorry, oh oh hmmm, this world is something else...may their souls rest in perfect peace."

Gentle Lion said:

"We are only good at damage control. That Car is not fit for our roads, yet we allow them in."

Bright Elikem

"This is very painful. The very reason the government should ban Toyota Voxy cars from long-distance travel, yet people are protesting that the government is insensitive. Look at this very painful death of innocent, beautiful women?hmmm."

Kingsley Thomford said:

"These voxy drivers always drive carelessly. Because of someone's negligence, innocent souls are lost."

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh