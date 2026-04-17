A 20-year-old student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has died in a suspected electric accident at his residence

According to preliminary accounts, the student came into contact with a section of a wall that had become electrified

The incident has triggered conversations about accountability and safety in densely populated communities

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The family and friends of a 20-year-old student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, are mourning the death of their beloved, who is reported to have been involved in an electric accident at his residence.

The deceased, identified as Buer Barlertey, is said to have come into contact with a section of a wall that had become electrified under unclear circumstances.

A UPSA student has died following an unfortunate electric accident at home. Photo credit: Loop Images/Getty Images, WTVGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Preliminary information indicates that the electric current may have originated from a neighbouring property’s electric fence, which had reportedly been left switched on at the time of the incident.

Sources suggest that the fence, installed as a security measure, may have transmitted electricity to an adjoining structure, inadvertently turning part of the wall into a live surface.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the late afternoon, leading to the untimely death of the young student.

Buer Barlertey, described by family members as the only child of Lena Tamakloe, an education officer based in Madina, has left behind a grieving family struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Relatives have described his passing as deeply painful, noting that his death has created a huge void that will be difficult to fill.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have since sparked concern among residents, particularly regarding the safety of electric fencing systems in residential areas.

Questions are being raised about installation standards, maintenance practices, and whether adequate safety measures are in place to prevent such tragic occurrences.

As of now, authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive account of the incident or confirm whether a full investigation has been launched.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of electric fencing in residential areas. Photo credit: Avalon/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

It also remains unclear what legal implications may arise from the situation.

The incident has renewed calls for stricter regulation and increased public awareness on the use of electric security systems, especially in densely populated communities.

Read the Facebook post here:

Law student dies after medical emergency

In another report, a Ghana School of Law student died during academic activities on campus after suffering a medical emergency.

According to a statement released by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), the sad incident occurred on Saturday, March 21, 2026, during a lecture.

The SRC President, Nana Opoku-Ware, said in a report sighted on Citinewsroom that the student was assisted by colleagues and rushed to the Ridge Hospital following the sudden medical emergency.

Despite the efforts by his colleagues and medical personnel, the student could not be saved.

“The SRC has confirmed that the incident occurred during academic activities… our now deceased was assisted by colleagues and transported to the Ridge Hospital, where he unfortunately passed despite efforts made,” the statement by the Ghana Law School SRC said.

The Ghana Law School SRC has consequently expressed condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the wider student body, describing the incident as a painful loss.

TikToker Ella Mundy passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that TikToker Ella Mundy had died after being involved in a motorcycle accident with another individual on March 8, 2026.

According to eyewitness accounts, she and a companion, known as Jayso, were aboard a motorcycle on the Santasi Roundabout stretch in Kumasi when tragedy struck.

News of Ella Mundy's death stirred widespread sorrow on social media, with many of her fans and other Ghanaians online expressing condolences to her grieving family.

Source: YEN.com.gh