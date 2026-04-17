The Sunyani East Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, has been granted bail

He was initially held by an Accra Circuit Court following his arrest on Monday, April 13, 2026

The court admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties and ordered him to report to the police every two weeks

The Sunyani East Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, has been granted bail by the High Court, General Jurisdiction 2.

This follows his two-week remand by an Accra Circuit Court after he was arrested on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Sunyani East NPP Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando, secure bail from the Accra High Court. Photo credit: Awal Mohammed/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Upon appearing in court on Friday, April 17, 2026, the court admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties.

According to a report by Citi News, Baba Amando was further ordered to report to the police every two weeks as investigations continue.

Why was Baba Amando arrested?

Baba Amando was apprehended in the Bono Region of Ghana and transported to Accra as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive, and the circulation of statements deemed likely to incite fear and panic.

Following this, the NPP described his arrest as a threat to democratic freedoms.

In a statement, the party said Baba Amando honoured a police invitation at the Bono Regional Police Headquarters, only to be informed that officers there had no knowledge of the invitation.

According to the NPP, Adom News reported that further checks with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra indicated that he was transferred to Accra.

The party expressed concern over what it described as the increasing use of state security agencies to intimidate dissenting voices under the current administration.

"The NPP views this development as yet another example of the growing use of state security apparatus to intimidate and silence dissenting voices under the administration of President John Mahama. The Party is particularly concerned that this action raises serious questions about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the country."

Previous controversial NPP arrests

In August 2025, NPP supporter Daniel Adomako, aka Sir Obama Pokuase, and three others were arrested over their conduct online.

The arrest was linked to the alleged circulation of images showing individuals openly brandishing illegally acquired weapons.

According to the Ghana Police Service, Adomako was apprehended in a joint operation with other security agencies as part of an ongoing intelligence-led crackdown on illegal arms possession.

Obama's arrest comes after two other NPP supporters, Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, were arrested.

Kwame Baffoe, Abronye DC, NPP, Bono Regional Chairman, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital after his release from police custody, according to KOKA. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Abronye DC reportedly hospitalized

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, had reportedly been admitted to hospital following his release from police custody.

According to party member KOKA, he was already unwell when he was invited and subsequently detained by the CID in Accra.

He is currently said to be in a critical condition and receiving emergency medical care.

Source: YEN.com.gh