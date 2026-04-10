The National Identification Authority (NIA) is set to register over three million Ghanaian children aged 6 to 14 in May 2026

The initiative aims to improve efficiency and expand coverage of the national identification system

The rollout will begin in the Volta and Oti Regions before extending to the northern and southern sectors

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Over three million Ghanaian children within the 6 to 14 age bracket are set to be registered by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Starting in May 2026, the mass registration exercise forms part of its broader mandate to ensure that every Ghanaian is captured within the national identification system.

The NIA, led by Executive Secretary Wisdom Kwaku Deku, to begin mass registration for children from age 6 to 14 in May 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

In an interview with Channel One TV on Friday, April 10, 2026, the NIA’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Williams Ampomah Darlas, explained that the nationwide exercise has been structured into three categories: ages zero to five, six to fourteen, and fifteen and above.

This, he added, is a decision taken to ensure convenience for the public during the registration process.

Williams Ampomah Darlas further explained that the NIA has already issued nearly 18.7 million Ghana Cards to persons aged 15 and above.

However, he said the forthcoming exercise will focus mainly on children within the 6 to 14 age bracket.

2024 NIA registration exercise faced challenges

According to him, the previous mass registration exercise conducted in 2024 across 164 districts was marred by several challenges, especially with regard to access to some communities and network constraints.

Despite this, he said the cards were eventually distributed, adding that the lessons learned have informed the NIA’s decision to introduce instant card printing and issuance for the upcoming exercise to improve efficiency and accessibility.

“They have to come with their parents. After registration, we bind their details to their parents and issue the cards instantly,” he said.

In a report by Citi News, Williams Ampomah Darlas further disclosed that the exercise will kick off simultaneously in the Volta Region and the Oti Region before extending to the five northern regions.

He added that the NIA will subsequently move to the southern sector, covering the Bono Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region, and Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian mobile phone Users to re-register SIMs

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana is set to begin a nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise following Cabinet deliberations.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Communication, Innovations, and Digital Technologies, Samuel Nartey George.

Speaking at the 2026 Data Protection Commission Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2026, Sam George said the SIM re-registration exercise would be structured to ensure customer convenience, with measures in place to prevent long queues and disruptions.

The Minister for Communication, Innovations, and Digital Technologies, Samuel Nartey George, announces the commencement of a SIM card re-registration exercise. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

These measures, the Communications Minister said, include self-service portals and a seamless registration process.

“We are putting in place measures, working with the Chamber of Telecoms, to avoid long queues, including self-service portals and a seamless process for completing the registration," he said.

Sam George also emphasised that the exercise would not be constrained by strict deadlines and assured that all data collected would be fully protected in line with existing data protection regulations.

He stated that the upcoming SIM card re-registration exercise would be the first in the country’s history to feature live verification against the National Identification Authority (NIA) database and biometric verification for every registration.

“This exercise will be the first in our history to have live verification against the NIA’s database and provide biometric verification for every registration. Let me state this up front: the upcoming SIM card registration exercise will prioritise customers’ comfort,” he stated.

NIA increases Ghana Card fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Identification Authority had announced new Ghana Card fees, effective from February 2, 2026.

First-time registration for adults under 25 will cost GH¢30, while card replacement would cost GH¢200.

The NIA said the adjustment reflects rising operational costs and would help sustain the ID system.

Source: YEN.com.gh