Lead organiser of the Kume Preko Reloaded demonstration Martin Kpebu has said the president and his family are getting rich at the expense of the country

He said he wants president Akufo-Addo and his vice must leave office for the current poor state economy

The Kume Preko Reloaded protests on Saturday, November 5, 2022, has been billed to peaceful

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lead organiser of the Kume Preko Reloaded demonstrations Martin Kpebu has said the president must resign for plunging Ghana into poverty while his family becomes wealthy.

Kpebu said the frustration Ghanaians were going through due to the terrible state of the economy and the blatant conflict of interest situations are reasons for Nana Akufo-Addo to resign.

The respected private legal practitioner and anti-corruption campaign made the comments in a speech ahead of the mammoth street protest on Friday, November 4, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo (R) has been accused of mismanaging the country. Source: UGC/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

“We are dying citizeens are dying. Citizens can’t afford food; people are starving all because of mal-governance by president Akufo-Addo,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He also said the president and his cousin, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta have schemed for six years to pillage the resources of the country.

“It’s never happened that you have a president in office and every time that country borrows the president’s family becomes richer. How? Every time the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer.

“This can’t continue. Ghana doesn’t belong to president Akufo-Addo’s family. We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. The country becomes poorer and Databank becomes richer. These without more is sufficient for president Akufo-Addo to resign,” Kpebu said.

Spokesperson of the Economic Fighters League who have joined the Kume Preko Reloaded demo, Nii Ayi Opare, said the demonstratons on Saturday, November 5, 2022 will be peaceful.

“Today’s demonstration is going to be a peaceful one and I want to place on record that, the youth of Ghana are law abiding and peace-lovers.

“No one has to look far from the three main demonstrations under ‘fix the country’ banner. All three that we’ve had were peaceful and without any incident with the police or without,” he assured.

He said it is like a few people would use the protests to foment trouble but warned that the police would deal with those persons.

“To those few elements who are planning to use this demonstration to cause trouble, to engage in any violent activity whatsoever, this is not the space for you, indeed, you will be rooted out by your own and handed over directly to the State institutions to take proper action against you,” he said.

Protesters first converged at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 0700hrs. They then marched through the 28th February Road to Farisco Junction and then through the Liberia Road to the Independence Square.

John Mahama: Former President Jabs Akufo-Addo For Plunging Ghana Into Worst Financial Situation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former president John Dramani Mahama has lamented the worsening state of the Ghanaian economy.

He says the dire financial situation in the country has seen the living conditions go to the worst in several decades.

The former President joins a litany of Ghanaians who are calling for concrete measures to be instituted to help deal with the current economic crisis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh