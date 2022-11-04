In the 6 years that Akufo-Addo has been president, he has gotten six nicknames, with two connoting negativity

From Addo Dee to Pharaoh, the nicknames are inspired by both good and bad events under his administration

Ghanaians generally give nicknames to their presidents to either demonstrate their admiration or otherwise for his performance

It has been a tough year for the president. He has been vilified by the ordinary Ghanaian, the opposition NDC and even some members of his party for the current economic conundrum.

But it has not always been so for Nana Akufo-Addo.

He came to power in 2016 with massive goodwill. He was so loved by Ghanaians that some analysts say his popularity in the first few years of his administration was unprecedented in Ghana’s 4th Republic.

Some political observers even feel the goodwill he enjoyed caused the critical masses to ignore some of his grave missteps in the early days of his administration.

One of the many ways Ghanaians demonstrated their admiration or otherwise for the smooth-talking president was to give him nicknames.

In the six years that Akufo-Addo has been president, he has gotten a total of six nicknames, with only two connoting negativity.

Here are all the six nicknames Ghanaians have given to president Akufo-Addo

1. Addo Guy Guy

“Addo Guy Guy” is a nickname that captures the president’s unbelievable youthful exuberance despite his age. The 78-year-old president has been praised for his fun-loving demeanor and general “swag”.

2. Addo Show Boy

This nickname captures the perception Ghanaians have of him as a “doer” or “go getter”. Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah had a similar nickname, Nkrumah Show Boy, due to his generally positive performance as president as well as his pan-African activism across the continent. “Show Boy” carries the same sense as “action man”.

3. Addo Preyman

“Addo Preyman” and Addo Guy Guy carry similar connotations, although the former relates more to “ostentatious demeanor”. “Addo Preyman”. A “preyman” is a Twi (Akan) corruption of “play boy”. Addo Preyman encapsulates Nana Akufo-Addo’s impeccable fashion sense loveliness.

4. Addo Dee

Addo Dee is a nickname that emerged in a bid to shorten the president’s middle name, Addo Dankwa, and give it a youthful vibe. Addo Dee reflects a feeling of positive vibes for the First Gentleman.

The "Dee" is something stretched according to the level of admiration for the president by the person calling the name.

5. King Promise

Akufo-Addo got the nickname King Promise due to his incessant promises to Ghanaians, many of which have not been fulfilled.

Critics of the president use this nickname when they want to suggest that the president is only good at sloganeering and promises meant to deceive Ghanaians.

6. Pharaoh

Pharaoh is perhaps the most disapproving nickname for the president. The name is inspired by the belief that the president, like the Pharaohs of ancient Egypt, rules with an iron fist. It is a name that those who refer to the president as such use to indirectly tell the president that he is vindictive and unforgiving.

Interestingly, there was once an ancient Egyptian pharaoh called Khufu, which rhymes with “Akufu”, one of the president’s two compound surnames.

Khufu was an ancient Egyptian monarch who was the second pharaoh of the Fourth Dynasty (26th century BC). Khufu succeeded his father, Sneferu as king.

The hilarious nicknames of six other Ghanaian presidents

