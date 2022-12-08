The minority in parliament has denied claims its members took sitting allowances during the censure committee hearing

The member of parliament for North Tongu said the allegations are untrue and should be dismissed

Taking to his Facebook page, he said he and his other colleagues who sat on the committee did it out of patriotism

Members of parliament on the ticket of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have dismissed assertions that they received sitting allowances during the censure committee hearings.

According to the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, their participation in the committee work was borne out of a desire to serve the nation, not monetary considerations.

Members of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee that investigated the censure motion, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings Image Credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak

Okudzeto Ablakwa Denies Claims They Took Sitting Allowances During Censure Hearing

Mr. Ablakwa, a member of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee that probed the minority’s censure motion against the Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta, categorically denied the allegations that his side took sitting allowances.

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 8, 2022, he said those claims are untrue and should be dismissed.

“It’s been a patriotic duty. Ignore baseless claims that our side took sitting allowances; we served pro bono,” he tweeted.

Parliament Set To Decide On Fate Of Ken Ofori-Atta

This denial comes when the House is readying itself to vote on the censure motion.

Ahead of that vote, the leadership of the Minority caucus has issued a three-line whip system for all their MPs to vote in favour of Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.

A three-line whip is an instruction given to Members of Parliament by their leader ordering them to vote in a particular way.

Ofori-Atta: Censure Motion Against Finance Minister To Be Decided Thursday, December 8, 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC MPs have indicated their readiness to do their bit today, Thursday, December 8, 2022, to make a vote of censure against finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta successful.

Whether Ofori-Atta will remain president Akufo-Addo's finance minister or not will be determined on Thursday as Parliament votes on censure motion triggered by the Minority.

The Minority is confident that Ofori-Atta, accused of making poor decisions on the economy, like excessive borrowing and misreporting fiscal figures to Parliament, will be voted out.

