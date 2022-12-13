The General Secretary of the NDC has confirmed that the party went to court without its 2020 collated figures

Johnson Asiedu Nketia in an explosive leaked audio is heard lamenting how the party failed to properly collate its results’

This audio which has set social media on fire comes ahead of Saturday’s National Executive elections which will see Asiedu Nketia slug it out with incumbent Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

As the race for the National Executive elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress gets closer, so is the plot thickening.

Ahead of the Saturday, December 17, 2022 date for the polls, social media has been set on fire with news of an alleged leaked audio tape of the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who is contesting for the National Chairmanship.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia Image Credit: @macelannan

Source: Facebook

14-Minute Audio Clip Captures Asiedu Nketia Confirming NDC Didn't Have Figures To Back Its Election Petition

In the 14-minute plus audio clip, a voice believed to be that of Asiedu Nketia is heard confirming that the party failed to do a good job at collating its figures for the 2020 general elections.

Despite its insistence that it won the polls, culminating in an Election Petition which was filed at the Supreme Court, the NDC failed to adduce evidence to back its claims that the election was rigged for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The contents of the leaked audio detail how the party filed its petition challenging the declaration of the result without defensible figures.

Our IT Infrastructure For Collation Of 2020 Results Malfunctioned - Asiedu Nketia

The alleged voice belonging to Asiedu Nketia is also heard explaining that the party’s IT infrastructure which was used for the collation of the figures malfunctioned.

“After collating five regions, we were told that the system that would help with that job had crashed and that is why, in truth, we did not have results to challenge the Electoral Commission,” he said.

Addressing party delegates ahead of the polls, the NDC chief scribe also accused incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo of not doing enough to ensure the party had a robust system to collate its results tally.

NDC Chairmanship Race: Ofosu-Ampofo Discloses Asiedu Nketia Defied Party’s Elders, Mahama To Contest Him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ofosu-Ampofo had revealed details of how Asiedu Nketia, defied the party’s council of elders and former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the decision by Asiedu Nketia to contest him in their upcoming internal elections is politically wrong and not a prudent one.

