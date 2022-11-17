National Chairman of the largest opposition NDC says Asiedu Nketia’s decision to contest is politically wrong

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, in reaction to the news of the NDC General Secretary contesting him, said it is not a prudent decision

He also revealed how Asiedu Nketia defied the party’s elders and former President Mahama

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress NDC), has revealed details of how the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, defied the party’s council of elders and former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Ofosu-Ampofo, the decision by Asiedu Nketia to contest him in their upcoming internal elections is politically wrong and not a prudent one.

Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Adom TV, Ofosu-Ampofo said the decision is politically incorrect.

“In my thinking, the general secretary contesting me is not necessary. This move is a wrong move, it is not a politically correct decision, and there were moves by the Council of Elders, his Excellency President Mahama himself made moves….”

He also revealed how Asiedu Nketia defied wise counsel from the party’s Council of Elders and former President Mahama.

He says the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC and the elders tried in vain to get Asiedu Nketia to rescind his decision.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo: NDC Members Are Being Instigated Against Me

He added that as part of moves to get him out, the party’s grassroots and electorates are being instigated against him.

He said there are ongoing attempts to attribute the party’s 2020 defeat to him, including painting him as anti-Mahama.

Ahead of the party’s December polls, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo is facing stiff competition from Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who has decided to move a step further and contest the chairmanship slot after serving for over a decade as the chief scribe of the NDC.

Asiedu Nketia Rumoured To Be Eyeing NDC Chairman Slot But Ofosu Ampofo Vows To Retain Seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that even though Asiedu Nketia had declared his intention of contesting the National Chairmanship election, he (Ofosu-Ampofo) is confident of beating him hands down.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo told Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, that he is not worried by the entry of Asiedu Nketia in the race as he is confident delegates of the party will renew his mandate.

