Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has rallied Ghanaians to contribute towards the construction of the National Cathedral

He says the failure of the project will bring massive shame and embarrassment to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghana at large

He made this known in an interaction with the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral secretariat

The Overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has called on Ghanaians to fully support the construction of the National Cathedral project.

He says if that is not done, Ghana and President Nana Akufo-Addo will be disgraced and embarrassed by the failure.

Okyehene Osagyefo Ofori Panin in a hearty handshake with Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @nakufoaddo

State Money Being Used For Construction Of National Cathedral Irks A Section Of The Populace

The comments of the Okyehene come at a time there has been intense criticism of the project after it came to light that state resources have been expended on the project despite it being a "personal promise" of the president to God for his electoral successes.

National Cathedral: Benefits Of Constructing Edifice Will Be So Immense - Okyehene

Speaking at a meeting with the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral secretariat on Friday, December 9, 2022, the Okyehene who is also related to the president said the benefits of having the project will be immense.

“He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President…... So I’m pleading with you all, let us not bring shame upon our country and the President, let us contribute to build the cathedral,” he added.

The Board of Trustees were at the palace of the Okyehene to solicit their support for the project which has stalled due to a lack of funds.

National Cathedral: Aside Seed Money We Don't Want Additional Taxpayers' Money – Board of Trustees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project had stated that they do not need government funding for the edifice's construction.

According to a member of the Board, Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, aside from the seed money promised by President Akufo-Addo, they do not want the taxpayer's money to be used for the project.

