Fans of late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba have praised his son, Kojo Fosu Junior, after his emotional radio appearance

During the interview, Kojo Fosu Junior opened up about life experiences following Daddy Lumba’s passing

The interview has reignited conversations about grief, resilience and public expectations surrounding celebrity families

Fans and admirers of the late Ghanaian music icon Daddy Lumba have taken to social media to praise one of his sons, Kojo Fosu Junior, after an emotional radio appearance that has deeply touched many online listeners.

The young boy appeared alongside his older siblings, Calvin and Denise, during a visit to their late father’s radio station, DL 106.9 FM, in Accra.

Kojo Fosu Junior, the son of late music icon Daddy Lumba has attracted admiration following his emotional radio appearance. Photo credit: DL106fm/TikTok

Source: UGC

During the visit, the siblings reflected on life following the passing of their father, whose death left many Ghanaians in mourning.

While speaking on air, Kojo Fosu Junior made comments that many social media users have since described as heartbreaking, mature and deeply insightful for someone his age.

According to him, the experiences he and his siblings have faced since losing their father have changed his outlook on life and forced him to grow emotionally stronger.

The young boy admitted that he never expected certain reactions and treatment from sections of the Ghanaian public after the death of the legendary musician.

“Ghanaians have helped me know how to cope with certain things people will do. I never expected most Ghanaians to do this. What I have experienced has taught me to stabilise myself, be independent and take care of my younger siblings,” he said during the interview.

Emotional reactions flood social media

His remarks quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users praised his maturity, composure and emotional intelligence.

Social media users praised Kojo Fosu Junior for his maturity and emotional strength during the interview. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Several people noted that the statement reflected pain, resilience and wisdom beyond his years, with many sympathising with the difficult experiences the children may have encountered after their father’s passing.

Others expressed admiration for the calm and thoughtful manner in which he addressed such a sensitive subject publicly.

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below:

Awuraabena adepa3 commented:

"This champ will try his best to make her mum and siblings proud and smile again in life with the help of God. May the good lord protect you, champ. You are a legend."

Princegregos said:

"This goes to show how insensitive people can be in your situation. What at all were all these teams trying to achieve at the expense of these little ones? Nobody in those teams ever considered these children. If they truly love Lumba as they say, they will never hurt his children. God protect and comfort them."

Daddy Lumba’s legacy still lives on

The appearance of Daddy Lumba’s children also reminded many fans of the lasting legacy left behind by the celebrated highlife musician, whose influence on Ghanaian music remains significant.

For many listeners, hearing the late musician’s children speak openly about life after his death created an emotional moment that resonated deeply across the country.

Since the interview aired, Kojo Fosu Junior has continued to attract admiration online, with many describing him as a strong young boy carrying the weight of responsibility with remarkable courage.

The emotional moment has once again sparked conversations about grief, public scrutiny and the challenges children of public figures often face after losing a loved one.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Odo Broni visited Lumba Nsu Pa factory

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni visited the Lumba Nsu Pa factory and personally tested a bottle of water straight from the production line.

Her presence at the facility signalled her readiness to take active control of Daddy Lumba’s water business.

The visit reassured supporters that the late musician’s business legacy is being carefully managed and protected.

Source: YEN.com.gh