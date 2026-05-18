Ghana Police Service to Receive FBI Training to Combat Transnational Crime

The U.S. Embassy has announced an ongoing FBI-led training programme for the Ghana Police Service to enhance officers’ capacity

The initiative is designed to equip personnel with practical law enforcement skills aimed at strengthening national security

Officials disclosed that the programme will also help foster a more stable environment to support economic growth and development

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The United States Embassy in Ghana has announced an ongoing training programme for the Ghana Police Service, led by instructors from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

According to a post sighted on @SIKAOFFICIAL1's X page on Monday, May 18, 2026, the initiative is aimed at strengthening officers’ capacity to combat transnational crime and violent extremist networks.

Ghana Police Service, helmed by IGP Christian Tetteh Yobuno, to receive FBI training to combat transnational crime. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service & FBI/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The initiative is designed to equip personnel with practical law enforcement skills to enhance national security and improve operational effectiveness in tackling emerging security threats.

According to the Embassy, the programme forms part of broader efforts to support Ghana’s security architecture and reinforce cooperation between both countries in addressing cross-border criminal activities.

Officials say the training will also contribute to creating a more stable and secure environment, which is essential for sustaining economic growth and development.

The Ghana Police Service is expected to benefit from advanced techniques and best practices shared through the collaboration, helping to improve overall policing standards across the country.

Read the X post below:

Abu Trica released after meeting bail conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abu Trica, a Ghanaian socialite, had met the bail requirement set by the Accra High Court and been released to go home.

The Swedru-based socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was seen in a video with his lawyers in a compound and then with his son.

Ghanaians on social media who saw the shot videos thronged the comment sections to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh