Ghana is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic on Saturday [today], January 7

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to defend the nation's democracy

He delivered a special address Friday admonishing Ghanaians to live by the dictates of the national pledge

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to defend Ghana's democracy as the nation commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic on Saturday, January 7.

The president admonished Ghanaians to live by the dictates of the national pledge to ensure that every citizen irrespective of their religion, beliefs, or creed, lives in conditions of freedom and democracy.

In an address to the nation to mark the 30th anniversary of Ghana's democracy on Friday, January 6, the president recalled that the country went through several phases and forms of governance before the adoption of the 1992 Constitution 30 years ago.

Photo of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo recalls Ghana's turbulent historic past

The president recounted that the nation held elections that were not free and fair, as well as constitutional regimes that were placed on executive power.

''We've had rule of law without the rule of law, and we’ve lived under several military dictatorships and realised we needed democracy.

''And so, our determination to live under the conditions of freedom and democracy birthed the approval of the 1992 Constitution by an overwhelming margin in a referendum with over three million persons voting to approve it,'' he said.

The president said the country's 30-year journey has made Ghana an example for many other countries across the African continent, saying ''we have every right to be proud of this record''.

Akufo-Addo reminds Ghanaians that not every person has accepted democracy

He further cautioned that Ghanaians should defend the 1992 Constitution because there may be some autocratic elements who may want to truncate the peace the country has enjoyed and return the country to authoritarian rule.

''We’ve come a long way, and we should not take it for granted that everybody in Ghana has accepted democracy as the preferred mode of governance.

''There are those that would rather have authoritarian rule because they claim our country is underdeveloped and democracy is cumbersome and that we need to get things done in a hurry.''

Watch his address below:

