The Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum has slammed a leading stalwart of the governing NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

One of the conveners of the forum, Senyo Hosi says Gabby has been misinforming Ghanaians on the state of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme

This comes after Gabby in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, January 15, 2023, indicated that the Ghanaian economy will collapse if the debt exchange is rejected

A leading stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has come under intense criticism over his recent comments on the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

According to the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum, Gabby is peddling falsehoods about the programme.

Senyo Hosi Cautions Gabby Against Spreading Falsehood On Domestic Debt Exchange Programme

One of the convenors of the forum, Senyo Hosi in slamming Gabby also cautioned him to stop spreading false information to Ghanaians.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, said Gabby is not being truthful and honest about the dire implications that would befall Ghanaians should the programme be allowed to stand.

“I see Gabby has put something out, he should stop misinforming people. When you are not at risk, you speak anyhow. You should think about the same people who went out there, and queued to vote for you so that you can enjoy the power that you have. So be sensitive with your speech.”

Senyo Hosi’s caution follows a series of Twitter posts by Gabby on Sunday, January 15, 2023, which asserted that the Ghanaian economy will collapse if the debt exchange programme in its current form is rejected.

Debt Exchange: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Tells Individual Bondholders Programme Is A "Necessary Evil"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabby had appealed to individual bondholders to embrace the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

According to him, the programme is a necessary evil needed to save the Ghanaian economy. This comes at a time there’s intense opposition to the inclusion of individual bondholders after labour unions succeeded in getting an exemption of their pension funds from it.

He has thus called on the bondholders to soften their stance since their continuous refusal to be included will not augur well for the country.

